TinCaps Walked Off Again in Wisconsin

May 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, Wisc. - For the second time in less than 17 hours, the TinCaps suffered a 4-3 walk-off loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate) at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday afternoon in Minor League Baseball's Game of the Day. Fort Wayne led 3-1 entering the ninth inning, but Wisconsin tied the game in the ninth and won it in the 10th as Rattlers catcher Ramón Rodríguez knocked a single to right field that scored second baseman Jadher Areinamo from third base.

Nevertheless, 'Caps starter Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres prospect) allowed only one run over 5 1/3 innings. The 21-year-old left-hander kept the home team off the scoreboard through five frames.

The TinCaps (21-26) built a 2-0 lead with a run in the second and another in the fifth. Catcher Anthony Vilar drove in the game's first run with a double to plate third baseman Devin Ortiz, who had walked. Then shortstop Jay Beshears (No. 27 Padres prospect) added an RBI groundout.

Fort Wayne increased its lead to 3-1 in the seventh when Ortiz delivered an RBI single to score center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect), who had game-highs with three hits and two stolen bases.

The TinCaps have played in nine extra-inning games so far this season - tied for the most among Minor League Baseball's 120 clubs. Fort Wayne is 4-5 in extra innings. Meanwhile, the 'Caps have played in a High-A Midwest League-leading 17 one-run decisions, going 7-10 in such contests.

Wisconsin (30-17) - first place in the West Division - also won 4-3 in walk-off fashion last night.

Of note, Cole Paplham (No. 17 Padres prospect) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the TinCaps. Paplham, who anchored Fort Wayne's bullpen late last season, is on Double-A San Antonio's roster, but now rehabbing after an injury. He grew up in the nearby Appleton area.

Next Game: Thursday, May 30 @ Wisconsin (7:40 pm)

- TinCaps probable starter: LHP Miguel Cienfuegos

- Timber Rattlers probable starter: RHP Will Rudy

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

