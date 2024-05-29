Sky Carp Split Doubleheader
BELOIT - The Sky Carp split a doubleheader with the Dayton Dragons Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
The Sky Carp took game one 6-5 in 12 innings, while the Dragons bounced back for a 2-0 victory in game two.
Jake Thompson's RBI grounder in the 12th secured the victory in game one. Earlier in the contest, Osiris Johnson and Yiddi Cappe kept the game alive for the home team with game-tying hits.
The entire Sky Carp pitching staff was terrific in game one. Jacob Miller allowed just one earned run in five innings, while relievers Evan Taylor, Nigel Belgrave, Xavier Meachem and Kyle Crigger (1-0) combined to throw seven innings and allow just one earned run.
In game two, Emmett Olson pitched six innings and allowed just two runs, but the Sky Carp offense couldn't get the job done against the Dragons staff.
Yiddi Cappe finished game two 3-for-4 and had five hits in the doubleheader to pace the offensive attack.
GAME NOTABLES
* Chase Luttrell snapped an 0-for-17 streak at the plate with a single in game two.
* ABC Supply brought out a huge group of 250 to the Hard Rock Rockin' Right Field Party Deck.
* Ed Chapman of Eclectic Red performed the National Anthem tonight. Eclectic Red was the first band at the Beloit's Got Talent Show, held at Pohlman Field at 2021.
* Ronald Belcher was our veteran flag raiser. Ronald served in the Persian Gulf War.
