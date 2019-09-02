TinCaps Game Notes: September 2 vs. Lansing (Game 138/138)

September 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-40, 62-75) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (67-71, 35-34)

RHP Efraín Contreras vs. RHP Sean Wymer

Monday, Sept. 2 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 1:05 PM (Game 138 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV) LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to the Lugnuts, 7-5.

CONTRERAS NOTES: Fastball has recently reached 96 MPH... Leads team in games started (23-counting today) and innings pitched (103.2)... Has lost about 10 pounds during the season... For MWL pitchers who've thrown 100+ IP, he ranks 3rd in xFIP (3.32), 3rd in K%-B% (18%), 5th in K/9 (9.72), 5th in K% (26%), 7th in K/BB (3.61), and 8th in Whiff% (13%)... Was the youngest pitcher on the staff until this past week... 1 of only 2 teenagers in the Midwest League to log 100+ innings this season, along with Dayton's Lyon Richardson (112.2 IP)

ADD 'EM UP: The TinCaps have featured 26 position players and 32 pitchers (58 total) this year. Last year's team used 55. The franchise record is 63 in 2016... Relievers Henry Henry and Jose Quezada, and outfielder Agustin Ruiz are the only players who've been active since Opening Day.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris is on a season-long 16-game on-base streak. During the stretch, he's batting .293 with a .423 OBP, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, and 6 RBIs... For the season, Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. He's also tied for 6th in walks (63).

RIPPY REY: Second baseman Ripken Reyes has reached base in 12 of the 14 games he's had an at-bat with the TinCaps. He's struck out only 5 times in 55 plate appearances (with 5 walks and 4 HBP), so his K% of 9% is 2nd on the team to only Tucupita Marcano (8%).

HOT CURRY: If he had enough plate appearances to qualify, DH Michael Curry would rank 3rd in the MWL in OPS (.820), 5th in AVG (.286), 5th in OBP (.380), and 6th in SLG (.439).

ALL DAY DWANYA: Left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP (.410) and HBP (30). The last TinCaps player to have an OBP over .400 for a season was outfielder Ronnie Richardson in 2014 (.401). With data readily available back to 2005, only 2 Fort Wayne players have posted a higher OBP than DWS: Jaff Decker, .442, in 2009 & Jason Hagerty, .423, in 2010. Decker went on to play in 77 big league games while Hagerty topped out in Triple-A... Williams-Sutton has 4 homers over his last 10 games, after hitting 5 homers in 84 games.

JUST INFORMATION: Shortstop Justin Lopez is tied for 9th in the MWL in home runs (13). The 19-year-old leads the way in homers among teens... He was much better at home this year than on the road. For the season, he has a .692 OPS at home versus .599 on the road... August was his best month of the season as he slashed .286/.336/.457. His .793 OPS in the month was 118 points higher than his next best month (May)... This is his 187th game as a TinCap.

TOUTING "TITO": Right fielder Agustin Ruiz leads the team in doubles (26) and games played (119).

TINCAPS CARE: On Saturday morning, 8 TinCaps players volunteered at a Little League Challenger Division clinic at Parkview Field. That's an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. Third baseman Ethan Skender was among those who volunteered. When Skender was at Metamora High School in Illinois, he befriended a schoolmate named Daniel, who has Down Syndrome. Ethan even attended prom with a classmate named Kaitlin, who also has Down Syndrome.

GIVIN BACK TO FORM: Infielder Chris Givin slashed .356/.418/.508 in 31 games in the AZL. After an 0-for-13 start, he finally got a hit, only to be hit by a pitch in the face in his next game. That required stitches to the left side of his face that kept him out of the lineup for 2 days. After returning, he started 0-for-9, but now has reached in 5 straight, including a couple of 2-hit games.

GO-TO GUYS: Reliever Jose Quezada leads the MWL in appearances (48). Henry Henry is 3rd in appearances (43) and tied for 5th in saves (10).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best K/BB ratio (3.09).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.