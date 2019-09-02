River Bandits Beat Rattlers in Season Finale

DAVENPORT, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits banged out sixteen hits, stole seven bases, and scored in six of the eight innings in which they batted to defeat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 10-4 on Monday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park. The game was the regular season finale for both teams.

Quad Cities (79-57 overall, 36-34 second half) jumped to an early 2-0 lead with three hits and three stolen bases in the bottom of the first inning. CJ Stubbs singled and stole second to open the frame. Grae Kessinger followed with a single to left to get Stubbs to third base. Kessinger stole second to get into scoring position. Austin Dennis knocked in Stubbs and moved Kessinger to third with a slow chopper to short. Oscar Campos blooped in a single to right to score Kessinger for the 2-0 advantage.

Campos stole second, but was out trying to steal third later in the inning.

The River Bandits kept running in the second inning. Alex McKenna singled and stole second. Trey Dawson followed with a two-out, RBI single. Then, Dawson stole second. Stubbs followed with a single to send Dawson home and the River Bandits were up 4-0.

Stubbs made it 7-0 when he hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Wisconsin sent nine men to the plate, scored three runs, and left the bases loaded with just one hit in the top of the fifth inning. Connor McVey was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Korry Howell walked and Jesús Lujano reached on an error with one out to load the bases. Pablo Abreu drove in the first run with a bases-loaded walk. Yeison Coca's bloop single to center got Howell home. A two-out walk to Chad McClanahan scored the final run of the inning.

Dawson hit a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and the River Bandits were up 8-3.

Campos doubled in a run in the bottom of the sixth for his fourth hit of the game and a 9-3 lead.

The Timber Rattlers plated a run in the top of the eighth inning. Kekai Rios singled and McVey doubled to start the inning. Howell got Rios home with an RBI grounder.

Campos closed out the scoring with his fifth hit of the game, a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Despite collecting just six hits, the Rattlers had several opportunities to rally. However, Wisconsin stranded twelve runners and went 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the game.

The River Bandits will be back in action on Wednesday in game one of their first round playoff series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field.

The loss denied the Rattlers a winning record for the 2019 season. They finished the year 69-70. The Rattlers went 38-32 in the second half of the season, but fell short of qualifying for the playoffs for the third year in a row.

The Timber Rattlers have announced their schedule for the 2020 season. The Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers will open next season at home against the Burlington Bees on Thursday, April 9. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm. We hope to see you there.

Thank you for a fantastic 2019 season.

R H E

WIS 000 030 010 - 4 6 0

QC 220 311 01x - 10 16 1

HOME RUNS:

QC:

CJ Stubbs (4th, 2 on in 4th inning off Joey Matulovich, 1 out)

Trey Dawson (4th, 0 on in 5th inning off Max Lazar, 2 out)

Oscar Campos (4th, 0 on in 8th inning off Wilfred Salaman, 2 out)

WP: Juan Pablo Lopez (1-0)

LP: Victor Castaneda (4-2)

TIME: 3:06

ATTN: 2,840

