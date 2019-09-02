Hot Rods Fall 3-2 in Regular Season Finale

South Bend, IN - The Bowling Green Hot Rods were held to three hits in the regular season finale in a 3-2 loss to the South Bend Cubs on Monday afternoon at Four Winds Field in South Bend, IN. The Hot Rods finish the regular season 81-58 overall and 42-26 in the second half. The two teams will begin a three-game series in the Midwest League Eastern Division Quarterfinal on Wednesday with a 6:05 PM CDT first pitch at Four Winds Field before returning to Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday for the second and (if necessary) third games of the series.

The Hot Rods took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Cubs starter Zach Mort. Ford Proctor led off with a double off the right-field wall and went to third when Grant Witherspoon reached on an error to put runners at the corners. Witherspoon stole second, but an errant throw in an attempt to catch him stealing moved Witherspoon to third and allowed Proctor to score while making it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead. Jonathan Aranda lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Witherspoon from third and putting Bowling Green ahead 2-0.

The Cubs got a two-run homer in the bottom of the third off BG starter Zack Trageton to tie the game. Levi Jordan led off the frame with a single on the first pitch he saw and scored when Clayton Daniel hit his second long ball of the year to left to pull the Cubs even with a 2-2 score. Brennan Davis hit a solo homer in the seventh inning with one out to left field, giving the Cubs a 3-2 edge. Despite getting a runner into scoring position in the eighth, the Hot Rods were unable to come back from the deficit and fell in the final game of the regular season 3-2.

Trageton ended up with a no-decision after allowing two runs on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Nick Sprengel (1-5) allowed one run on a homer with a strikeout in a loss. Hector Figueroa tossed one inning without allowing a baserunner.

Notes: BG finishes the season 35-34 on the road... They're 0-2 in September... 27-24 in one-run games... They conclude their day schedule 22-11... The Hot Rods are 61-40 against games started by an opposing right-hander... Their series record for the season is 22-13-6... BG is 11-5 in the rubber match of a three-game series... The team finishes the year 19-42 when out-hit by their opponent... Trageton allowed nine hits, a new season-high... He allowed more than one walk for the second time this season... BG was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position... They tied their season-low of two runners left on base... It's the third time this season they've done that... South Bend won the season series 10-6... The Hot Rods and Cubs begin a best-of-three game Midwest League Quarterfinal on Wednesday at Four Winds Field in South Bend, IN with a 6:05 CDT first pitch... There will be a watch party at Bowling Green Ballpark free to fans who RSVP... Doors to the Reinhart Food Service Club at Bowling Green Ballpark will open at 5:30 PM CDT... The restaurant and bar will be full-service... BG will send RHP Caleb Sampen to the mound while the Cubs have yet to name a game-one starter... Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM and the Hot Rods Radio Network on the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps, available for smartphones.

