Peyton Burdick wins MWL Player of the Month
September 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
CLINTON, IA - Peyton Burdick has been named the August Uncle Ray's Midwest League Player of the Month. The LumberKings leftfielder is coming off a torrid August that helped to push Clinton into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Burdick, 22, was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 3rd round of this year's draft out of Wright State University. Since joining the LumberKings at the start of the second half, Burdick has been one been one of their most productive hitters. Despite missing half the season, he ended the regular season leading the team in RBIs, 59, and tied for the team lead in home runs, 10.
In August, Burdick became even more productive. He began the month of August by winning Midwest League Player of the Week honors for August 5th through the 11th. A day after winning the award, he registered his first multi-home run game of his professional career on August 12th against the Peoria Chiefs. In total, Burdick ended the month of August by batting .337 with six home runs and 30 RBIs and is the first LumberKing in three years to win a monthly award from the Midwest League.
Burdick will be in the lineup on Wednesday night in Clinton when the LumberKings open their best-of-three game playoff series with the Kane County Cougars at NelsonCorp Field. First pitch to Wednesday night's playoff opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from September 2, 2019
- Dragons Burn 'Caps in Season Finale - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Peyton Burdick wins MWL Player of the Month - Clinton LumberKings
- Regular Season Ends with Win - Clinton LumberKings
- Snappers Drop Final Game Of 2019 Season - Beloit Snappers
- On Final Day, Cougars Clinch Western Division - Kane County Cougars
- River Bandits Close Regular Season with Offensive Explosion - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Kernels Sweep Snappers to End Regular Season - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Notch Walk-Off Win in Season Finale - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Swipe Finale from Hot Rods 3-2 on Homers by Daniel and Davis - South Bend Cubs
- River Bandits Beat Rattlers in Season Finale - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Loons Drop Regular Season Finale - Great Lakes Loons
- Hot Rods Fall 3-2 in Regular Season Finale - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Chiefs Finish Season with 5-2 Loss - Peoria Chiefs
- EfraÃn Contreras Stars in Season Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Valera's Triple Boosts Captains in Regular Season Finale - Lake County Captains
- Wymer CG Completes Lugnuts' Season - Lansing Lugnuts
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Regular Season Finale - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dragons Notes for Monday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: September 2 vs. Lansing (Game 138/138) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.