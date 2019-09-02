Peyton Burdick wins MWL Player of the Month

September 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - Peyton Burdick has been named the August Uncle Ray's Midwest League Player of the Month. The LumberKings leftfielder is coming off a torrid August that helped to push Clinton into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Burdick, 22, was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 3rd round of this year's draft out of Wright State University. Since joining the LumberKings at the start of the second half, Burdick has been one been one of their most productive hitters. Despite missing half the season, he ended the regular season leading the team in RBIs, 59, and tied for the team lead in home runs, 10.

In August, Burdick became even more productive. He began the month of August by winning Midwest League Player of the Week honors for August 5th through the 11th. A day after winning the award, he registered his first multi-home run game of his professional career on August 12th against the Peoria Chiefs. In total, Burdick ended the month of August by batting .337 with six home runs and 30 RBIs and is the first LumberKing in three years to win a monthly award from the Midwest League.

Burdick will be in the lineup on Wednesday night in Clinton when the LumberKings open their best-of-three game playoff series with the Kane County Cougars at NelsonCorp Field. First pitch to Wednesday night's playoff opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.