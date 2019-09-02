Dragons Burn 'Caps in Season Finale

DAYTON, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps were denied a season-best four-game winning streak as part of a 5-4 walk-off loss to the Dayton Dragons in front of 8,170 fans Monday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

On a sunny Labor Day afternoon, Ernesto Liberatore's game-winning RBI-single in the ninth helped the Dayton Dragons deliver in walk-off fashion. The Whitecaps battled throughout the ballgame but still managed to win the three-game set as West Michigan either tied or won five of their last six series of the 2019 season.

A back-and-forth battle saw the "Caps strike first when Danny Reyes blasted his fourth homer of the season in the fifth - a two-run shot to give West Michigan a 2-0 lead. The Dragons answered back with a pair of their own in the bottom of the frame, as Morgan Lofstrom's game-tying RBI-single evened the score at two. In the seventh, Andre Lipcius gave the Whitecaps their second lead of the game with an RBI-single to score Riley Greene and take a 3-2 advantage. Again, Dayton rallied in the bottom of the frame as Jay Schuyler ripped a two-run double into the left-field corner to help the Dragons take a 4-3 lead. In the ninth, Greene gave West Michigan the tying run with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at four. Liberatore answered by lining a 3-1 pitch into left field with the bases loaded for Matt Lloyd to score the winning run from third base to give the Dragons a victory to close the 2019 season.

Dayton closer Matt Pidich (4-3) allowed a run in two innings in collecting his fourth and final victory of the year. Whitecaps lefty Jared Tobey (1-2) allowed the winning run to score in suffering his second and last "Caps defeat of 2019. West Michigan finishes the 2019 season with an overall record of 49-90 and 28-42 in the Midwest League's second-half standings, while Dayton finishes the year at 58-82 and 30-40 in the back half of 2019. Greene finished the contest with a 2-for-4 performance, while Lipcius and Dayton Dugas each contributed two hits apiece. The Whitecaps finished the season a franchise-record of 90 losses, but when 11-9 in their last 20 games.

