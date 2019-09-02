Dragons Notes for Monday

September 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 l Game # 70 (140)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 2:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (27-41, 48-89) at Dayton Dragons (29-39, 57-81)

LH Robert Klinchock (0-1, 4.50) vs. RH Clate Schmidt (2-1, 2.41)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a three-game series. This is the final game of the 2019 season.

Last Game: Sunday: West Michigan 2, Dayton 0. The Whitecaps got solo home runs from Danny Reyes (7th inning) and Riley Greene (9th inning) to earn their second straight win in the series. Cameron Warren and Mariel Bautista each had two hits for Dayton. Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. For the second straight date, the Dragons established a season-high in attendance. Sunday's crowd was 9,387.

Team Notes

Dragons rankings within the MWL in the 1st Half: Batting Average: .225, 13th; Runs: 274, 13th; Home Runs: 43, 8th; Stolen Bases: 66, tied-6th; Earned Run Average: 4.51, 16th; Total Runs Allowed: 365, 16th.

Dragons rankings within the MWL in the 2nd Half: Batting Average: .245, 7th; Runs: 254, 14th; Home Runs: 34, 11th; Stolen Bases: 53, 10th; Earned Run Average: 3.77, 9th; Total Runs Allowed: 302, 11th.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani leads the Midwest League in stolen bases with 45. Two players in Dragons history have led the league in steals. They are Billy Hamilton (2011) and Jose Siri (2017).

Siani over his last 15 games is batting .350 with one home run.

Miguel Hernandez over his last 16 games is batting .345 with one home run, six doubles and a triple. He batted .318 in August (27 G).

Morgan Lofstrom over his last 18 games is batting .311 with one home run. He batted .328 in August (18 G).

Juan Martinez over his last 16 games is batting .317 with two home runs.

Cameron Warren is batting .333 over his last 13 games.

Adrian Rodriguez in the month of August posted an ERA of 1.48 in six games (five starts) (30.1 IP, 5 ER). His ERA ranked second in the MWL and first in the Reds organization for the month among qualified pitchers.

Clate Schmidt in the month of August posted an ERA of 2.08 in eight games (three starts) (26 IP, 6 ER).

Matt Pidich over his last 30 games: 1.40 ERA, 51.1 IP, 30 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 14 BB, 57 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

End of 2019 Season

