Loons Drop Regular Season Finale

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Loons finished the 2019 regular season on Monday afternoon with a 6-3 loss to the Lake County Captains at Classic Park. Great Lakes will stay in Eastlake to begin the postseason on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

On Monday, the Loons held a 2-1 lead through five innings thanks to an RBI-double from Leonel Valera and a solo-HR from Romer Cuadrado, but a four-run seventh inning for the Captains thrusted them in front for a season-ending victory. Joel Inoa (L, 2-3) allowed all four runs to Lake County.

Zach Draper was outstanding for the Captains after relieving their starter Matt Turner. Draper (W, 9-4) tossed four perfect innings on just 42 pitches.

The Loons finish the regular season with an 81-55 record (59.6%). It's the second-best season in franchise history in terms of win percentage and ties them with the 2009 team for the second-most wins in a season. While the Loons finished the year eight runs short of setting the franchise scoring record, the 2019 Loons did finish with the best road record in franchise history (43-23) and the most walks in franchise history (597). They also finish with the most grand slams in team history (6) and as one of only two teams in all of professional baseball without a sacrifice.

With the loss, Great Lakes split their season-series with Lake County at six games each. The Loons finished the regular season with a losing record to just two teams in the entire Midwest League - Bowling Green (4-9) and Clinton (1-2).

The Dodgers' single-A club now sets their sights on the MWL postseason beginning on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EDT. The team will remain in Eastlake, Ohio for Tuesday's off day. Radio coverage of game one on Wednesday starts at 6:30.

Playoff Pitching Matchups

Game 1: RHP Ryan Pepiot vs. RHP Shane McCarthy

Game 2: LHP Robinson Ortiz vs. RHP Ethan Hankins

Game 3: RHP Jose Chacin vs. LHP Eli Lingos (if necessary)

