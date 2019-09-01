TinCaps Game Notes: September 1 vs. Lansing (Game 137)

September 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-39, 62-74) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (66-71, 34-34)

LHP Omar Cruz vs. RHP Cobi Johnson

Sunday, Sep. 1 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 6:05 PM (Game 137 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Lugnuts, 9-2.

EL DIA DE LA FAMILIA: Tonight is a celebration of Hispanic culture at Parkview Field. Of the 25 players on Fort Wayne's roster, 13 grew up in Latin America. The TinCaps currently have 6 players from Venezuela, 4 from Mexico, 2 from the Dominican Republic, and 1 from Cuba. Additionally, 'Caps pitching coach Jackson Quezada is from the DR and fielding coach Jhonny Carvajal is from Venezuela.

ADD 'EM UP: The TinCaps have featured 26 position players and 32 pitchers (58 total) this year. Last year's team used 55. The franchise record is 63 in 2016... Relievers Henry Henry and Jose Quezada are the only pitchers on the staff who've been on the active roster all season. Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is the only position player who's been active since Opening Day.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris is on a season-long 15-game on-base streak. During the stretch, he's batting .273 with a .394 OBP, 4 doubles, 2 triples, a home run, and 4 RBIs... For the season, Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. He also ranks 8th in walks (61).

RIPPY REY: Second baseman Ripken Reyes has reached base in 11 out of 13 games he's had an at-bat with the TinCaps. He's only struck out 5 times in 50 plate appearances (with 4 walks), so his K% of 10% is 2nd on the team to only Tucupita Marcano (8%).

HOT CURRY: If he had enough plate appearances to qualify, DH Michael Curry would rank 2nd in the MWL in OPS (.834), 4th in AVG (.291), 4th in OBP (.386), and 5th in SLG (.447).

ALL DAY DWANYA: Left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP (.410). The last TinCaps player to have an OBP over .400 for a season was outfielder Ronnie Richardson in 2014 (.401). With data readily available back to 2005, only 2 Fort Wayne players have posted a higher OBP than DWS: Jaff Decker, .442, in 2009 & Jason Hagerty, .423, in 2010. Decker went on to play in 77 big league games while Hagerty topped out in Triple-A... Williams-Sutton has 4 homers over his last 9 games, after hitting 5 homers in 84 games.

LOPEZ UNLOADS: Shortstop Justin Lopez is tied for 9th in the MWL in home runs (13). The 19-year-old leads the way among teens... He's been better at home this year, currently on an 18-game Parkview Field hitting streak. For the season, he has a .707 OPS at home versus .599 on the road... August was his best month of the season as he slashed .286/.336/.457. His .793 OPS in the month was 118 points higher than his next best month (May).

TOUTING "TITO": Right fielder Agustin Ruiz leads the team in doubles (24) and games played (118).

TINCAPS CARE: On Saturday morning, 8 TinCaps players volunteered at a Little League Challenger Division clinic at Parkview Field. That's an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. Third baseman Ethan Skender was among those who volunteered. When Skender was at Metamora High School in Illinois, he befriended a schoolmate named Daniel, who has Down Syndrome. Ethan even attended prom with a classmate named Kaitlin, who also has Down Syndrome.

GIVIN BACK TO FORM: Infielder Chris Givin slashed .356/.418/.508 in 31 games in the AZL. After an 0-for-13 start, he finally got a hit, only to be hit by a pitch in the face in his next game. That required stitches to the left side of his face that kept him out of the lineup for 2 days. After returning, he started 0-for-9, but now has a 4-game hitting streak and back-to-back 2-hit games.

GO-TO GUYS: Reliever Jose Quezada leads the MWL in appearances (47). Henry Henry is tied for 3rd in appearances (42) and 5th in saves (10).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best K/BB ratio (3.08).

