Dragons Notes for Sunday

September 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 l Game # 69 (139)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 2:09 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (27-41, 48-89) at Dayton Dragons (29-39, 57-81)

RH Robbie Welhaf (4-7, 2.88) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (6-3, 4.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a three-game series. This is the next to last game of the 2019 season.

Last Game: Saturday: West Michigan 5, Dayton 4. West Michigan scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to overcome a 4-0 deficit. Riley Greene's three-run triple with no outs in the inning was the big hit. The Dragons got a two-run home run from Claudio Finol in the first inning on the way to the lead. Michael Siani had two hits, three stolen bases, and an outstanding defensive play in center field for the Dragons. Finol had two hits including his first homer of the year. The game drew the largest crowd of the season at 9,189.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani leads the Midwest League in stolen bases with 45. Two players in Dragons history have led the league in steals. They are Billy Hamilton (2011) and Jose Siri (2017).

Siani over his last 14 games is batting .368 with one home run.

Miguel Hernandez over his last 15 games is batting .365 with one home run, six doubles and a triple. He is batting .318 in August (27 G).

Morgan Lofstrom over his last 16 games is batting .333 with one home run. He is batting .328 in August (18 G).

Juan Martinez over his last 15 games is batting .339 with two home runs.

Cameron Warren is batting .314 over his last 12 games.

Adrian Rodriguez in the month of August has posted an ERA of 1.48 in six games (five starts) (30.1 IP, 5 ER). His ERA ranks second in the MWL and first in the Reds organization for the month among qualified pitchers.

Clate Schmidt in the month of August has posted an ERA of 2.08 in eight games (three starts) (26 IP, 6 ER).

Matt Pidich over his last 30 games: 1.40 ERA, 51.1 IP, 30 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 14 BB, 57 SO.

Eddy Demurias over his last seven games: 1.54 ERA, 11.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Monday, Sept. 2 (2:00 p.m.): West Michigan LH Robert Klinchock (0-1, 4.50) at Dayton RH Clate Schmidt (2-1, 2.41)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.