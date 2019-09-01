Anthony Prato joins Kernels from Elizabethton

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Alex Schick has been promoted to triple-A Rochester; INF Anthony Prato joins the Kernels from Elizabethton; and OF Byron Buxton has ended his rehab assignment with the Kernels. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Schick made 21 relief appearances for the Kernels this season, posting a 5-2 record and 6.35 ERA. In 34 IP, he allowed 28 hits and 26 runs (24 earned) with 26 walks and 44 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 6th round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of the University of California.

The Twins selected Prato in the 7th round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Connecticut. In 45 games at Elizabethton, he hit .267 (43-161) with 2 HR and 17 RBI.

Buxton played in one rehab game for the Kernels, going 2-3 with a double. He was selected by the Twins in the 1st round (2nd pick overall) of the 2012 First Year Player Draft out of Appling County HS in Baxley, GA.

Prato is active and available for today 2:00 PM game at Beloit. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with six players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels wrap up the 2019 MWL regular season with a three-game series at Beloit that continues today at 2:00 PM. They host the Quad Cities River Bandits on Wednesday, September 4th in game one of a best-of-three series in the first round of the MWL playoffs, with games 2 and 3 in Quad Cities.

