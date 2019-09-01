Garza a Hero, Cougars Alone in First
September 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
Geneva, Illinois - David Garza's walk-off infield single catapulted the Kane County Cougars (80-58, 45-24) into sole possession of first place with a 3-2 10-inning victory over the Burlington Bees (66-73, 27-42) in front of 9,041 fans at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars can clinch the Western Division title if they win tomorrow's regular-season finale.
In the second inning, Buddy Kennedy led off for the Cougars with a single. The next batter, Blaze Alexander, chopped a ball off the pitcher. It caromed to third baseman Kevin Maitan. Maitan's throw was wild and went up the right field line, allowing Kennedy to score from first. Alexander motored into third base and the throw there got away, sending Alexander home for a Little League homer.
The Cougars maintained the 2-0 lead into the ninth. Erin Baldwin tossed four innings of scoreless ball. Kenny Hernandez didn't allow a run in his first four innings. However, Hernandez departed with one out in the ninth and a runner on. Kai-Wei Lin took over on the mound. He allowed a two-run double to Johan Sala to tie the game.
In extras, Lin tossed a scoreless tenth. In the bottom half, Zac Almond's sacrifice bunt moved the automatic runner to third base. Pinch hitter Keshawn Lynch walked. Garza followed with a bouncer over the mound that allowed Tra Holmes to hustle home with the winning run.
Gregory Veliz (2-2) took the loss, surrendering the final run in his only inning on the mound. Kai-Wei Lin (5-3) earned the win with 1.2 innings of one-run (unearned run) ball.
The regular season finale occurs Monday afternoon at 1:00 between the Cougars and Bees. Purchase tickets by calling 630-282-8811 or online at kccougars.com.
