Whitecaps Top Dragons 2-0 Before Season's Largest Crowd on Sunday Afternoon

September 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Dayton, Ohio - The West Michigan Whitecaps connected on solo home runs in the seventh and ninth innings and four pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of 9,387, the largest of the year, was in attendance at Fifth Third Field.

West Michigan's Danny Reyes broke a scoreless tie with a home run to left field with one out in the top of the seventh inning, and Riley Greene added a homer in the ninth to account for the game's only runs.

The Dragons scoring chances were limited as starting pitcher Robbie Welhaf allowed just four hits over six innings without giving up a walk while striking out nine batters. The Dragons advanced only one runner as far as third base and had two others reach second, but they went 0 for 6 as a team with runners in scoring position.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar worked five innings and allowed just one hit and no runs. He walked four and struck out three. Reliever Andy Fisher (3-3) was charged with the loss, working three innings and allowing four hits and two runs with no walks and three strikeouts. Moises Nova tossed a scoreless inning, allowing one hit.

Cameron Warren and Mariel Bautista each had two hits for Dayton. Jay Schuyler had a double for the team's only extra base hit.

Up Next: The Dragons (29-40, 57-82) close out the 2019 season against West Michigan (28-41, 49-89) on Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Clate Schmidt (2-1, 2.41) will start for the Dragons while West Michigan will counter with Robert Klinchock (0-1, 4.50).

