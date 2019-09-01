Early Lead Is Enough For Rattlers Win at Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were held to two hits by the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park. That didn't matter to Wisconsin as they beat the River Bandits 3-2.

Je'Von Ward hit the first pitch of the game for a home run to right and the Rattlers (69-69 overall,. 38-31 second half) had a 1-0 lead right away against Francis Martes.

Martes left the game on his pitch limit after issuing a two-out walk to Thomas Dillard in the top of the third inning. Connor McVey coaxed a walk from reliever Jose Alberto Rivera to keep the inning alive. Rivera uncorked a wild pitch with Yeison Coca at the plate to move both runners into scoring position. Coca took advantage of the opportunity and smacked a single to center to score both Dillard and McVey and the Rattlers were up 3-0.

That hit by Coca would be the last hit of the game for Wisconsin. The Rattlers would only have two more base runners for the remainder of the game. Coca walked in the sixth and the ninth innings, but the Rattlers could not add to their lead.

Quad Cities (78-57, 35-34) got to Wisconsin starting pitcher Justin Jarvis in the bottom of the fifth. Zach Biermann hit a lead-off home run. Later in the inning, AJ Lee's RBI grounder scored Trey Dawson from third and the River Bandits were within a run.

That is where they would stay.

Jarvis went back out for the bottom of the sixth inning and pitched around a two-out error. He allowed two runs and struck out five while walking one over six frames before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Jake Cousins was the first Rattler reliever out of the bullpen and he allowed a two-out single in the seventh before getting the final out. In the eighth, the River Bandits got a lead-off single, but Cousins got Grae Kessinger to ground into a 6-4-3 double play before closing the inning with a strikeout.

Tyler Gillies, who picked up a save on Saturday night with a 1-2-3 ninth while protecting a one-run lead, took over in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday and tossed another 1-2-3 inning for his fourth save of the season. Gillies has not allowed a run in his last six outings.

Sunday's win gave the Rattlers a chance at a winning overall record for the season with a win in the final game of the regular season Monday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park. Victor Castaneda (4-1, 3.51) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The playoff-bound River Bandits will send Jose Bravo (5-5, 3.77) to the mound as their starter. Game time is 1:15pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 12:55pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

R H E

WIS 102 000 000 - 3 2 1

QC 000 020 000 - 2 5 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Je'Von Ward (2nd, 0 on in 1st inning off Francis Martes, 0 out)

QC:

Zach Biermann (2nd, 0 on in 5th inning off Justin Jarvis, 0 out)

WP: Justin Jarvis (4-1)

LP: Francis Martes (0-1)

SAVE: Tyler Gillies (4)

TIME: 2:35

ATTN: 2,276

