Sunday's Captains vs. Loons Game Cancelled
September 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
(Eastlake, OH) - The game between the Lake County Captains (33-35, 73-64) and the Great Lakes Loons (38-30, 81-54) on Sunday, September 1 has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be made up.
The Captains and Loons will wrap up the regular season with a single, nine-inning game on Monday afternoon at Classic Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
After a day off on Tuesday, Lake County and Great Lakes will face each other again on Wednesday night for game one of the Midwest League Playoffs. The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three series. The Captains will host game one on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Classic Park. Game two and game three (if necessary) will be at Dow Diamond in Midland, MI.
Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for tickets to Monday's game, Wednesday night's playoff game or any regular season Captains game in April or May of 2020.
Individual game tickets for all Captains games are on sale at the Classic Park box office, online at captainsbaseball.com and by phone at 440-954-WINS (9467). Mini ticket plans for the 2019 season are still available for great prices complete with several exclusive benefits. Information can be found at the Captains website www.captainsbaseball.com.
