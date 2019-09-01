Penultimate Regular Season Game Rained Out
September 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio - After the Loons took game one in their final series of the season on Saturday night against Lake County, they were looking to win the current series and season series against the Captains on Sunday. But, with rain projected for many hours after the originally scheduled first pitch time of 6:00 p.m. EDT, the game was canceled before it even began.
In theory, the game could be made up on Monday as part of a doubleheader, but with there being no impact on any playoff standings the game was simply canceled.
The Loons (Dodgers) and Captains (Indians) will play one another in the first round of the Midwest League playoffs beginning on Wednesday at Classic Park. Game two in the best-of-three series will be played at Dow Diamond in Midland, MI along with an if-necessary game three.
Monday's series finale is still scheduled to be played at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Radio pregame coverage will begin at 12:30 on ESPN 100.9-FM.
MWL PLAYOFFS COMING THURSDAY
Sept. 5, Game 2 vs. Lake County Captains
- Pregame tailgate party @ Larkin Beer Garden
- Rally towel giveaway
- $1 Family Feast Night presented by Chemical Bank
- Postgame fireworks
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
