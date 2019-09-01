Four-Run Third Leads Kernels over Snappers

BELOIT, Wis. - The Kernels used a four-run third inning to beat the Beloit Snappers 5-1 at Pohlman Field on Sunday afternoon.

Kody Funderburk (1-3) earned his first win of the season by striking out eight over six innings of work. The southpaw allowed five hits, two walks, and one run. Rickey Ramirez closed out the game by tossing three scoreless innings and earning his fifth save.

Gabe Snyder's RBI single to center in the third inning brought in Trevor Casanova and got the scoring started. Matt Wallner followed with a RBI double to right, plating Daniel Ozoria. Snyder came home on passed ball for the third run of the inning. Wallner came home on Seth Gray's RBI single to right as the Kernels jumped in front 4-0.

Cedar Rapids extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning on DaShawn Keirsey's RBI single that scored Wander Javier.

Beloit's only run came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Joseph Pena singled home Lester Madden, making the score 5-1.

Richard Guasch (0-4) allowed four runs in 2.2 innings in the loss for Beloit. Reliever Aiden McIntyre struck out nine Kernels in just four innings.

The Midwest League playoffs begin on Wednesday night as Cedar Rapids hosts the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch on September 4 begins at 6:35 p.m.

