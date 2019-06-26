TinCaps Game Notes: June 26 vs. South Bend (Game 74)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-4, 34-39) vs. South Bend Cubs (3-2, 40-33)

LHP Joey Cantillo (No. 30 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Brailyn Marquez (No. 3 Cubs prospect)

Wednesday, June 26 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 12:05 PM (Game 74 / 138)

TUESDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps fell to the Cubs, 10-4. Michael Curry went 2-for-4 with a solo home run (4th of season) and an RBI single.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Lefty Joey Cantillo is the reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week after throwing 6 scoreless innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts last Thursday at Great Lakes. For MWL pitchers who've thrown 50+ innings (as he has), ranks 1st in Batting Average Against (.161)... 1st in WHIP (0.87)... 1st in K% (34%)... 1st in K-BB% (26%)... 1st in FIP (2.22)... 1st in xFIP (2.57)... 2nd in ERA (1.96)... 4th in K/BB (4.29)... 5th in K/9 (11.95)... 8th in HR/9 (0.33)

GREAT OF LATE: Over his last 8 starts, since May 3, Cantillo has logged a 0.62 ERA across 43.1 IP with 54 strikeouts against 8 walks and 20 hits... 67% of the pitches he's thrown have been for strikes as the league has slashed .139/.183/.194 (.377 OPS) against him.

HAIL TO THE VICTORS: University of Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter is a former TinCaps pitcher. Fetter, a Carmel HS alum, graduated from Michigan in 2009, was drafted by the Padres in the 9th round, and then pitched in 7 games for the 'Caps later that summer (6 starts, including 2 in the postseason as Fort Wayne won the MWL title). Fetter returned to the Fort in 2012 to make 3 starts and 3 relief appearances. He finished his TinCaps career with a 2.21 ERA... Fetter transitioned to the role of a coach for Double-A San Antonio in 2013 (when TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras spent part of that season there as a player), then worked as a scout for the Angels, became Ball State's pitching coach for the 2016 season, joined the Dodgers as a minor league pitching coordinator for 2017, and returned to Ann Arbor last year... Michigan plays Vandy tonight for the national title in Omaha.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards was the MWL Eastern Division's lead-off batter and starting second baseman and this explains why... He leads the league in batting average (.326), ranks 3rd in stolen bases (18), and 7th in OBP (.384). Edwards also has the 2nd lowest swinging strike % (4%), the 5th lowest K% (11%), and the 8th best BB/K (0.76)... 47% of the balls he's put into play have been hit the opposite way, the highest rate in the league... 29 of his league-high 85 hits have come on the first pitch of an at-bat as he's hit .509 in 0-0 counts.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has struck out in only 10% of his plate appearances this season, the 4th lowest K% in the MWL. He's swung and missed at just 5% of the pitches he's seen, the 4th lowest rate in the MWL.

HUNTING HITS: In 21 games since May 26, catcher Blake Hunt has slashed .307/.349/.427 (.776 OPS) with 7 doubles, 1 triple, and 10 RBIs.

WELCOME BACK: On Sunday the Padres reinstated outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton from Fort Wayne's Injured List. DWS sprained his left wrist when making a diving catch against Great Lakes at Parkview Field on June 2.

POWER SURGE: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz has launched 3 homers over his last 13 games after not homering in his first 51 games of the season. Ruiz also has a trio of 3-hit games over his last 8. For the season, his 38 RBIs rank 12th in the MW and his 15 doubles are 15th.

HOT CURRY: In 23 games since May 26, Michael Curry has slashed

.316/.411/.513 (.924 OPS). That's the 4th highest OPS in the MWL in that time.

FIRST AT FIRST: This is Luis Almanzar's first professional appearance at first base, in his 188th career game. He's 132 starts at third, 32 at short, and 1 at second.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.11). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

DOWN BUT NOT OUT: The TinCaps have the league's best batting average when behind in the count, hitting .207 with a .217 OBP. South Bend has the next highest average at .194 in those spots.

