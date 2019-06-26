Hot Rods and Loons Suspended on Wednesday Night
June 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Great Lakes Loons were suspended on Wednesday night after five-complete innings of play with the score tied 2-2. The game will be resume in the top of the sixth inning on Thursday with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch. The second game of the night will begin approximately 30-minutes following the final out of the resumed game and will be nine-innings.
After two scoreless innings of play, the Hot Rods struck first off Great Lakes starter John Rooney. With one out, Ford Proctor jumped on an 0-1 pitch from the left-hander and deposited it into the Bowling Green bullpen in left field, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead with his fourth home run of the season.
In the fourth, however, Great Lakes loaded the bases with no outs against Caleb Sampen on two singles and a walk. Following a foul out, Luke Heyer lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Chris Roller to tie the game. James Outman followed with a single to center, scoring Miguel Vargas to give the Loons a 2-1 lead.
Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the fifth against Rooney. Osmy Gregorio drew a one-out walk, then stole second. He advanced to third on a balk by Rooney, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Proctor, tying the game at two apiece.
After the bottom of the fifth inning, the game entered into a rain delay. Following a delay of approximately 45 minutes, the game was officially suspended, to be finished on Thursday.
