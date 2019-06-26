Hot Rods and Loons Suspended on Wednesday Night

June 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





Bowling Green, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Great Lakes Loons were suspended on Wednesday night after five-complete innings of play with the score tied 2-2. The game will be resume in the top of the sixth inning on Thursday with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch. The second game of the night will begin approximately 30-minutes following the final out of the resumed game and will be nine-innings.

After two scoreless innings of play, the Hot Rods struck first off Great Lakes starter John Rooney. With one out, Ford Proctor jumped on an 0-1 pitch from the left-hander and deposited it into the Bowling Green bullpen in left field, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead with his fourth home run of the season.

In the fourth, however, Great Lakes loaded the bases with no outs against Caleb Sampen on two singles and a walk. Following a foul out, Luke Heyer lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Chris Roller to tie the game. James Outman followed with a single to center, scoring Miguel Vargas to give the Loons a 2-1 lead.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the fifth against Rooney. Osmy Gregorio drew a one-out walk, then stole second. He advanced to third on a balk by Rooney, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Proctor, tying the game at two apiece.

After the bottom of the fifth inning, the game entered into a rain delay. Following a delay of approximately 45 minutes, the game was officially suspended, to be finished on Thursday.

Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.