Petru Balan placed on Temporary Inactive List

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that LHP Petru Balan has been placed on the temporary inactive list while competing for the Russian National Baseball Team in the European Championships. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Balan has pitched in one game for the Kernels this season, allowing a hit and walking two over 1.1 IP on June 23rd in Peoria. The Twins signed Balan as a non-drafted free agent on November 11, 2016.

A corresponding move was not announced by the Twins. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at 23 active players, two below the MWL maximum of 25 with four players currently on the injured list and one player on the temporary inactive list.

The Kernels continue a seven-game homestand tonight at 6:35 PM vs. Wisconsin with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. The current homestand continues through Monday, July 1st.

