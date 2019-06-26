Jarvis, Wisconsin Win 4-0 Shutout
June 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Justin Jarvis tossed 6.2 scoreless innings Wednesday for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to win a 4-0 combined shutout against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Robbie Hitt and Anthony Bender closed the contest as Wisconsin (4-2, 35-40) evened this four-game series at one victory apiece.
Jarvis (2-0) outdueled Austin Schulfer (5-4) in a Timber Rattler triumph over the Kernels (3-3, 42-34). Jarvis recorded the longest shutout start of his career and earned his second win in a row. Schulfer yielded just two runs including only one earned run over six innings for his second quality start in as many starts versus Wisconsin. He also led all pitchers with six strikeouts despite taking the loss.
Hitt posted his third hold before Bender pitched a scoreless frame in a non-save situation. An inherited runner was left stranded when Hitt finished the seventh inning for Jarvis, and Hitt added a perfect eighth inning. Bender induced a fly out along with back-to-back groundouts in a flawless ninth inning.
Wisconsin went to the long ball for most of its offense during a 4-0 win. The Timber Rattlers opened the scoring on Leugim Castillo's third-inning solo home run and capped the evening with Gabriel García's two-run blast in the ninth. Brice Turang scored a run via wild pitch within the sixth inning.
Cedar Rapids will continue its homestand Thursday at 6:35 p.m., and the probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Tyler Palm (1-4, 5.13) and Timber Rattlers right-hander Freisis Adames (2-0, 3.04). Broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will be available on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.
For Those Who Love to Rock Night starts at 5:00 p.m. when the gates open for Happy Hour. Until 6:00 p.m., 12 oz. regular draft beer only cost $1.00, and there will also be live music by Beau Timmerman. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Mr. Shucks Rock T-Shirt, and three four-packs of Hairball tickets will be given away at the game courtesy of 94.1 KRNA. It is also First Federal Credit Union Big Screen Thursday, 94.1 KRNA Thirsty Thursday, and College Night.
Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.
