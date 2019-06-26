Jarvis, Wisconsin Win 4-0 Shutout

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Justin Jarvis tossed 6.2 scoreless innings Wednesday for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to win a 4-0 combined shutout against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Robbie Hitt and Anthony Bender closed the contest as Wisconsin (4-2, 35-40) evened this four-game series at one victory apiece.

Jarvis (2-0) outdueled Austin Schulfer (5-4) in a Timber Rattler triumph over the Kernels (3-3, 42-34). Jarvis recorded the longest shutout start of his career and earned his second win in a row. Schulfer yielded just two runs including only one earned run over six innings for his second quality start in as many starts versus Wisconsin. He also led all pitchers with six strikeouts despite taking the loss.

Hitt posted his third hold before Bender pitched a scoreless frame in a non-save situation. An inherited runner was left stranded when Hitt finished the seventh inning for Jarvis, and Hitt added a perfect eighth inning. Bender induced a fly out along with back-to-back groundouts in a flawless ninth inning.

Wisconsin went to the long ball for most of its offense during a 4-0 win. The Timber Rattlers opened the scoring on Leugim Castillo's third-inning solo home run and capped the evening with Gabriel García's two-run blast in the ninth. Brice Turang scored a run via wild pitch within the sixth inning.

