Cantillo Dazzles as TinCaps Dominate Cubs

June 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Joey Cantillo wowed a crowd of 6,407 fans on Wednesday, turning in a sparkling start on the way to a 9-1 TinCaps victory over the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate).

On a mid-80s and sunny afternoon at Parkview Field, Cantillo made the day all the more special with a virtuoso performance. The 19-year-old from Hawaii tossed eight scoreless innings and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, racking up nine strikeouts with no walks and just two hits and two hit batters allowed.

Since May 3, Cantillo has made nine starts, during which he has posted an ERA of 0.53 and 63 strikeouts with just eight walks in 51.1 innings pitched. Cantillo has also posted a WHIP of 0.58 and held opposing batters to a .130 average during that time.

The last time a TinCaps pitcher went eight innings was Aug. 8, 2017, at Great Lakes when right-hander Pedro Avila allowed only one run in a game in which he struck out a franchise record 17 batters.

After Brailyn Marquez worked three scoreless innings to start the game for South Bend (3-3, 40-34), the TinCaps got to him in the fourth, scoring two runs on two hits plus an error. Blake Hunt and Dwanya Williams-Sutton came across home plate in the frame.

Fort Wayne (2-4, 35-39) busted the game wide open in the fifth - the TinCaps had just one hit in the inning, but they made it count, as Agustin Ruiz smacked a opposite-field grand slam just beyond the left field wall to balloon the lead to 6-0. In his last 11 games (dating back to June 12), the 19-year-old is batting .378 with two doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBIs.

The 'Caps weren't done, scoring three more runs in the sixth inning. Grant Little drove in two with a double, promptly followed by a Hunt double that brought home Little. Hunt leads the team in batting since May 26 with a .316 average in 22 games with eight doubles and 11 RBIs to boot. Little has four doubles in his last six games.

The Cubs scored their only run with two outs in the ninth.

