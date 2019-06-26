Dragons Fall to Whitecaps in West Michigan

Comstock Park, Mich. - West Michigan's Chris Proctor went 5 for 5 to lead a 20-hit attack as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 15-1 on Wednesday night. The Whitecaps have won the first two games of the four-game series.

Dayton's Michael Siani belted a home run as the first batter of the game. But that was the highlight of the night for the Dragons as West Michigan responded with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, four more in the second, and two in the third to take a 10-1 lead. They added another run in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson (1-5) suffered through his roughest outing of the year and absorbed the loss. He lasted just one and two-thirds innings, allowing 10 hits and eight runs (six earned) with no walks and two strikeouts. Eduardo Salazar replaced Richardson and worked two and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Moises Nova tossed one and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Eddy Demurias was the Dragons most effective pitcher, tossing two scoreless innings while allowing only one hit with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with five hits by five different players. Siani's home run, his fifth of the year, was the only extra base hit.

Notes: The 15 runs scored by West Michigan marked the highest total in a game by a Dragons opponent since Great Lakes tallied 16 on August 3, 2017 at Fifth Third Field.

Up Next: The Dragons (2-4, 30-46) meet the Whitecaps (2-4, 23-52) on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. in the third game of the four-game series in West Michigan. James Marinan (2-7, 4.89) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan's Adam Wolf (2-9, 7.53).

The next home game is Tuesday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. against the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Fifth Third Field.

