Dragons Notes for Wednesday

June 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Wednesday, June 26, 2019 l Game # 6 (76)

Fifth Third Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (2-3, 30-45) at West Michigan Whitecaps (1-4, 22-52)

RH Lyon Richardson (1-4, 4.08) vs. RH Wilkel Hernandez (5-5, 4.37)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a four-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: West Michigan 3, Dayton 1. Three Whitecaps pitchers combined to allow only four hits as West Michigan snapped a six-game losing streak.

Team Notes

In the month of June, the Dragons have a record of 13-7. In June, they are fifth in the MWL in team batting (.238); sixth in runs scored; and second in stolen bases (28). On the mound in June, they rank third in team ERA (2.86).

Over the first 35 games of the 2019 season, the Dragons team ERA was 5.45 (last in the league). In the 40 games played since then (since May 11), the team ERA is 3.50, which ranks fifth in the MWL during the period.

Michael Siani over his last 26 games dating back to May 24 is batting .323 with two home runs, 21 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases to raise his batting average 62 points from .170 to .232. In the month of June, Siani leads the league stolen bases (12), and runs (16) while ranking tied for first in hits (25). He ranks sixth in batting average (.316).

Randy Ventura in his last 15 games is batting .360 (18 for 50) to raise his average from .138 to .278. He is batting .340 in June to rank tied for second in the Midwest League.

Miles Gordon is tied for the Midwest League in RBI in the month of June with 13. He is tied for fourth in stolen bases with six.

Pabel Manzanero is batting .368 (7 for 19) with four doubles in five games in the second half.

Connor Bennett in his last eight appearances has two wins and six saves. For the year, he is tied for 2nd in the MWL in saves with nine. He is tied for 1st in appearances with 27. Bennett has not been scored on in June (8.1 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 13 SO, .138 Opp. Avg., 0.84 WHIP)

Ricky Salinas in June: 4 GS, 1-0, 1.29 ERA, 21 IP, 16 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 18 SO, .213 Opps. Avg., 1.05 WHIP.

Matt Pidich over his last 11 games: 1.64 ERA, 22 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 22 SO.

Adrian Rodriguez in June: 6 G, 1-0, 1.35 ERA, 13.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 27 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (2-7, 4.89) at West Michigan LH Adam Wolf (2-9, 7.53)

Friday, June 28 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.03) at West Michigan RH Robbie Welhaf (2-2, 2.61)

