South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

June 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2019 season. Included in this homestand are two nights celebrating our nation's Independence Day, Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3. Also included is another Dog Day Monday - a chance to bring your favorite pup to the ballpark.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Saturday, June 29, vs Dayton Dragons, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Youth Baseball and Softball Night: Area softball and baseball teams will be recognized, along with the 2019 Coach of the Year

Indiana Donor Night: The South Bend Cubs will wear special organ-donor-awareness jerseys which fans can enter to win

Flat Screen Saturday: Every inning, one fan in attendance will win a 55-inch flat screen TV

Sunday, June 30, vs. Dayton Dragons, 2:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at noon

Wall Clock Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs Wall Clock

WNIT PBS Kids Day featuring Nature Cat: PBS Kids character Nature Cat will be on the concourse to take pictures with fans of all ages

Sundae FUNday: Play catch on the field before the game and meet your favorite South Bend Cubs player during the pre-game autograph session.

Monday, July 1, vs Dayton Dragons, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Dog Day Monday: Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the park and enjoy $2 hot dogs, $2 peanuts and popcorn. Free Toyota Fun Zone wrist bands for kids 12 and under

Tuesday, July 2, vs. West Michigan Whitecaps, 7:35 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

VIP Rooftop tickets are available for this afternoon's game through the South Bend Cubs Box Office

Independence Day Celebration: The South Bend Cubs will wear special patriotic jerseys and stars and stripes caps. Fans can bid on them July 2 and July 3

Post-Game Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

Wednesday, July 3 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps, 7:35 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Silver Slugger's Day: Seniors ages 55 and older can purchase a discounted ticket to the game. Plus, special health screenings every week

Independence Day Celebration: The South Bend Cubs will wear special patriotic jerseys and stars and stripes caps. Fans can bid on them July 2 and July 3

Post-Game Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.