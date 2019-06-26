Offense Goes Quiet as Cubs Fall to TinCaps 9-1

Fort Wayne, IN: After picking up 10 runs on 18 hits in the series opener against the Fort Wayne TinCaps last night, the South Bend Cubs could not produce the same type of magic on Wednesday afternoon as the bats went quiet against Fort Wayne starter Joey Cantillo in a 9-1 loss.

The day began with both starters Brailyn Marquez and Cantillo working a 1-2-3 1st inning on both ends. The quick 1st would develop into a trend for Cantillo, as he mowed down hitters with a nasty changeup for most of the day. The 19-year-old lefty ended up pitching 6.1 innings of no-hit baseball in his third consecutive start with no runs allowed.

Fort Wayne jumped on top in the top of the 4th when two runs scored off of starter Brailyn Marquez. After allowing the first two to reach, Justin Lopez grounded into a 4-6-3 double play, but a run scored to make it 1-0.

Shortly later, Michael Curry dribbled a ball down the third base line and Chris Morel charged. The ball skipped underneath his glove and another run scored on the error.

After Marquez was pulled after four innings, Brendan King was tasked with getting the Cubs out of the 5th inning. Marquez walked the first two of the inning, and King then hit a batter to load the bases. The next hitter was Agustin Ruiz, who barreled a ball over the left field wall for a grand slam. The TinCaps led 6-0.

South Bend did not pick up their first hit until the top of the 7th when Brennen Davis singled off of Cantillo. Tyler Durna singled on the next sequence for back-to-back hits.

In the 9th, the Cubs broke the shutout as Davis and Durna combined again for back-to-back hits. Davis tripled to start, and Durna doubled him home to score South Bend's only run.

The Cubs will look to take back the series lead tomorrow night in game three at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Derek Casey will take the ball for South Bend.

