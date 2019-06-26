Quad Cities Gets to Yan in Bees' Loss
June 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
Hector Yan's no hit streak of hitless innings ended at 11.2 in the first inning of a loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits Thursday night. Hit scoreless streak ended at 17.2 in the third. The Bandits beat the Bees 7-5.
With Quad Cities ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth Kevin Maitan singled to center. One out later Nonie Williams singled to right with Maitan running to make it first and third. Williams stole his 14th base of the year. Spencer Griffin singled to second loading the bases. Justin Jones was hit by a pitch to earn a tough RBI. Harrison Wenson followed with a deep fly ball double to left-center driving in Williams and Griffin. Newcomer Morgan McCullough collected his first Midwest League hit and RBI with a single to left. Wenson went to third then scored on Connor Fitzsimons double to right. Bees up 5-2.
The lead was short-lived as the Bandits came back with three in the top of the fifth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth to take the 7-5 lead that would end up being the final.
Wenson finished with two hits in four trips and two RBI. Williams was also two for four, with a walk and the stolen base.
Yan did not figure in the decision. Tyler Smith took the loss. He is 5-2 on the year.
Images from this story
|
Morgan McCullough of the Burlington Bees
(Bees Media Relations)
