Nelson Powers Captains Past Lugnuts

(Lansing, MI) - Hosea Nelson cracked a pair of home runs, including the second in a pair of back-to-back homers in the seventh, to lead the Lake County Captains (5-1, 45-30) to a victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (3-3, 35-40) on Wednesday afternoon. Nelson's first career multi-homer game helped the Captains top the Lugnuts in game two of a four-game series at Cooley Law School Stadium, 6-3.

Nelson put the Captains on the scoreboard with his first homer of the game in the third inning. After Lugnuts starter Troy Watson struck out the first two men in the frame, Nelson swatted a fly ball well over the right field wall to give Lake County a 1-0 lead.

Lansing answered in the bottom of the third. Hunter Steinmetz came up with one out and the bases empty and pulled a drive over the tall wall down the right field line to even the score at 1-1.

The Lugnuts added two runs in the fourth to take the lead. Lansing loaded the bases with nobody out on two walks and a single, but the Captains got an out at home when Rafael Lantigua bounced a grounder to first and Miguel Jerez threw home to force out L.J. Talley. Steinmetz came up next and hit a hard grounder to Makesiondon Kelkboom at second base, but the Captains could only get one out. Kelkboom threw to Daniel Schneemann on the bag at second to force out Lantigua, but the shortstop did not offer a throw to first and D.J. Neal scored from third. The Lugnuts then pulled off a double steal to take a 3-1 lead. Steinmetz bolted for second and beat the throw form Captains catcher Gianpaul Gonzalez. Meanwhile, Hagen Danner came home to score from third.

Lake County pulled within one run in the fifth. Kelkboom roped a one-out single to right off of Watson and Henry Pujols, who went 3-for-4 from the nine spot in the order on Wednesday, slammed a double into the left field corner. Kelkboom scored to cut Lansing's lead to 3-2.

The Lugnuts held tight to their one-run lead until the seventh when a pair of colossal swings put the Captains in front. Pujols came up against reliever Joey Pulido with one out and the bags empty. On the first pitch, Pujols cracked a drive over the left field wall to tie the score at 3-3. Nelson came up next and pulled a drive over the right-centerfield fence to give Lake County a 4-3 lead.

The Captains tacked on two more runs in the ninth. Once again, Pujols and Nelson were at the center of the rally. Pujols led off with a double down the right field line and the Captains pinch ran with Jose Fermin. Nelson then walked to put two men aboard with nobody out. Fermin took off for third base and stole the base easily when Gabriel Moreno sailed the throw well wide of third. Shortstop Otto Lopez raced to his right and made a sliding stop in shallow left field to keep Fermin from scoring, but Nelson moved up to second on the play. Ruben Cardenas then hit a fly ball to deep center that scored Fermin from third and sent Nelson up to third. A balk by reliever Juan Nunez brought Nelson home to give the Captains a 6-3 advantage.

Eli Lingos pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win for Lake County. In the longest outing of his young pro career, the lefty held the Lugnuts to three hits and three walks. Lingos (2-0) struck out five in the winning effort.

Pulido (2-3) suffered the loss and a blown save for Lansing. He pitched two innings and allowed two runs on two hits - the back-to-back homers by Pujols and Nelson - with one walk and one strikeout.

The Captains and Lugnuts have split the first two games in this four-game series and the first 10 games in their season series. Lake County and Lansing square off again on Thursday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Cooley Law School Stadium.

