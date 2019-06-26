LumberKings Walk-off Chiefs in 10

CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings ran their current streak to three straight wins with a 5-4 10-inning triumph over the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday night at NelsonCorp Field. Evan Edwards, with his first extra base hit as a LumberKing (3-3, 36-39), drove home the game's winning run in the 10th inning.

The scoring started in the top of the second when Peoria's (2-4, 27-43) second basemen Brendan Donovan doubled to open the inning. Three batters later, Donovan scored when Alexis Wilson singled to left.

Clinton answered right back in the bottom of the second. J.D. Osborne was hit by a pitch to start the inning and was then forced home on a Marcos Rivera home run to right that went for his fifth of the year.

The one run lead was answered by a Chiefs two-run rally in the top of the third inning. Alberto Guerrero, who started for Clinton, allowed his final runs of the night in the third. Peoria needed just two hits in the inning and walked once to take their final lead of the night.

In the bottom of the third, the LumberKings regained the lead with another two-run rally. Three straight walks in the inning laid the foundation for the Clinton offense and they ended the night having drawn six walks.

Clinton's lead lasted into the ninth as Guerrero settled down to turn in eight innings. The outing was the longest of his professional career. He allowed three runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four.

Peoria caught up to the LumberKings in the top of the ninth inning against reliever Nathan Alexander. Josh Shaw doubled to open the inning and eventually scored on a wild pitch that tied the score at five.

In the top of the 10th, Peoria failed to score their free base runner from second (part of Minor League Baseball's extra inning rules) against reliever Elkin Alcala (1-2). Wilson who began the inning at second, was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a Delvin Perez single to left.

Clinton then walked-off the Chiefs in the bottom of the inning. Banfield began the inning at second and the second pitch of the frame thrown by Edgar Escobar (1-2) was doubled into right center by Evan Edwards.

The LumberKings will meet the Peoria Chiefs for the third game of their four-game series on Thursday night. Clinton will throw righty George Soriano (0-5, 4.96) while the Chiefs will tap right-handed pitcher Mike Brettell (2-4, 4.22). First pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and gates opening at 5 p.m. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call on 100.3 FM WCCI or online at lumberkings.com via the tune in radio app. The pregame show will start at 6:15 p.m.

