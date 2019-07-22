TinCaps Game Notes: July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids (Game 98)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-19, 43-54) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (17-12, 56-43)

LHP Joey Cantillo vs. RHP Tyler Palm

Monday, July 22 - Parkview Field - First Pitch 1:05 PM (Game 98 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps overcame deficits of 3-0 and 5-1 to walk off the Kernels, 8-7. With the bases full and one out, Jawuan Harris hit a hard grounder to Cedar Rapids shortstop Wander Javier, who misplayed it, allowing Justin Lopez to score the game-winning run.

CANTILLO DAY: In the Midwest League, Joey Cantillo has the lowest ERA (2.02), average against (.174), WHIP (0.88), FIP (2.05) & xFIP (2.46)... highest K/9 (11.81) & K% (34%)... best K/BB (5.00) & K-BB% (27%)... 2nd lowest HR/9 (0.23)... and 3rd highest swinging miss% (14%)... Leads league with 105 Ks in 80.0 IP.

BACK-TO-BACK?: If the TinCaps can win tonight, they'll have won consecutive series for the first time in the second half of the season. The 'Caps closed the first half with back-to-back series wins at Bowling Green and at home against Lake County.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the lowest K% in the MWL at 8%. He also 2nd in swinging strike % (4%) and 9th in BB/K (0.74).

TALK TO 'EM: Center fielder Jawuan Harris is on a season-long 6-game hitting streak. Over these 6 games, Harris is 9-for-22 (.409) with a double, 2 homers, 7 RBIs, and 2 stolen bases. For the season, Harris ranks 2nd in the MWL in BB% (16%) and 3rd in stolen bases (21).

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt through his first 35 games of the season: .192/.301/.312 (.613 OPS) with 6 doubles, 3 homers, and 16 RBIs... Last 35: .318/.374/.462 (.836 OPS) with 11 doubles, 1 triple, 2 homers, and 20 RBIs.

DWS, HBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton has been hit by 15 pitches this year, 3rd most in the MWL. The franchise record for HBP in a season is 23 (Jon Schaeffer, 1998). DWS currently ranks 7th.

IMMEDIATE IMPACT: Infielder Ethan Skender has hit safely in each of his first 6 games with the 'Caps and has a 12-game hitting streak dating back to his call-up from the AZL. Skender is 8-for-25 (.320) with a triple, 2 RBIs, and 2 stolen bases.

BULLDOG WITH BITE: Michael Curry has been swinging a very hot bat over his last 10 games. Dating back to July 7, the former Georgia Bulldog is slashing .343/.410/.571 with 2 doubles, 2 homers and 10 RBIs. Curry's OPS of .981 leads all TinCaps since July 7.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 walks per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.16).

260 TO THE SHOW: Adrian Morejon made his MLB debut for the Padres on Sunday at Wrigley Field against the Cubs. The 20-year-old lefty allowed 1 run in 2.1 innings. On Sunday, San Diego also promoted righty Michel Baez from Double-A Amarillo. Both Cuban natives pitched for the TinCaps in 2017. This makes 186 former Fort Wayne players to reach the major leagues, including 12 getting the call in 2019.

PACKED PARKVIEW FIELD: A crowd of 7,752 witnessed the wildness of Thursday night when the TinCaps overcame an 11-2 deficit against Peoria to win 12-11, making it the 9th sellout of the season at Parkview Field. The TinCaps have drawn 244,955 fans so far this season over 46 openings for an average attendance of 5,325. That ranks 2nd out of 60 Single-A teams, trailing only the Dayton Dragons. (It's also higher than 23 of 30 Double-A clubs and 10 of 30 in Triple-A.)

