Cubs Snatch Series from Snappers with 6-4 Finale Win

Beloit, WI: After dropping the series opener in game one of their doubleheader against the Beloit Snappers on Sunday, the South Bend Cubs rallied back to take the series victory on the road with a 6-4 finale win. South Bend barely missed the sweep, as the Snappers walked-off South Bend in a nail-biter during the first game of the twin bill.

Although they won the series, the Cubs needed to do some serious work in order to get to that point. This was especially true for Monday's game. Due to two errors early on, Beloit quickly jumped to a 4-0 lead after five innings of play.

The four runs given up by starter Riley Thompson included only one that was earned. Thompson was back to his normal self on Monday, as he went just 3.2 innings with five runs allowed in his last start. In five strong innings, the hard-throwing righty out of Louisville struck out seven batters. His ERA sits at 2.78.

Facing a large deficit, the Cubs barreled down in the 6th inning and came all the way back to take the lead. All six of their runs came in the 6th inning. The frame was jump started by 20-year-old Fidel Mejia, who crushed his second home over the right field wall to make it 4-1.

The Mejia home run was followed by RBI base hits from Rafelin Lorenzo, Rafael Narea, and Clayton Daniel. Since making his 2019 debut for South Bend 16 games ago, Daniel has seven RBI.

Out of the bullpen, Ivan Medina and Carlos Vega combined for four strong shutout innings of work. For Medina, his ERA has dipped all the way down to 1.02. Vega earned his first save in the Midwest League.

With the win, the Cubs record sits at 51-47 on the season. They will look to continue the hot streak after tomorrow's off day when they begin a three game homestand against the Lake County Captains.

