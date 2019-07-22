Santa Stu to help South Bend Cubs celebrate 'Christmas in July' during upcoming homestand

July 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2019 season. Included in this homestand is the annual Christmas in July game. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans through the gates can take home a Santa Stu gnome. Great for collectors!

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Lake County Captains, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Christmas in July: The South Bend Cubs celebrate Christmas in July with décor, a visit from Santa, and discounts at the Cubs Den Team Store.

Santa Stu Gnome Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Santa Stu gnome.

Silver Slugger's Day: Seniors ages 55 and older can purchase a discounted ticket to the game.

Thursday, July 25, vs Lake County Captains, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

VIP Rooftop tickets for $30 are available for this evening's game through the South Bend Cubs Box Office, and includes ticket and 2 hour, all-you-can-eat picnic

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long

Friday, July 26, vs Lake County Captains, 7:35 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

