Cubs and Snappers Split Sunday Doubleheader 4-3, 5-1

July 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





Beloit, WI: After being rained on and postponed on Saturday night, the South Bend Cubs and Beloit Snappers began their series with a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon from Pohlman Field. In a split, the Cubs finished the day with a total record of 50-47.

Game one of the twin bill featured a 4-3 final in which the Snappers came back to walk-off the Cubs. South Bend picked up the first lead of the series with two runs in the top of the 3rd inning. Both runs were plated by Jonathan Sierra. D.J. Artis and Clayton Daniel raced home to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

South Bend made it 3-0 when Artis brought in Eric Gonzalez on a bunt single. Artis, who was re-added to the Cubs roster yesterday, returns after spending almost two months on the injured list. Before returning to South Bend, the speedy outfielder was rehabbing in Mesa.

Beloit fought back in game one, first in the 4th inning. Two runs scored against starter Brendon Little to cut the Cubs lead to 3-2. Although Little allowed the two runs, it marked the second consecutive start where his stuff led him to success. With five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, the lefty's ERA now sits at 2.55.

South Bend did not score after the Artis bunt in the 4th inning. Buddy Bailey then handed the ball to closer Brian Glowicki to try and earn the save. With their last late rally, Beloit plated two runs off of Glowicki to walk-off and win the twin bill opener.

In game two, the Cubs made it a different story and won the game handily 5-1. For the second time of the afternoon, the Cubs scored first and came out of the gates hot with three runs in the top of the 1st inning against Bryce Nightengale.

Nightengale tossed two wild pitches to begin his outing that both resulted in runs. In similar fashion, the Cubs got their other run of the 1st inning on an error that was made on a bouncing ball hit by Luke Reynolds.

Finding his best stuff for yet another start was right-hander Cam Sanders. The former LSU Tiger fired five shutout innings along with four strikeouts. The Midwest League All-Star has his ERA down to 3.08. Today's outing marks the second of his last three starts that Sanders has gone five shutout frames.

Out of the bullpen, Eugenio Palma allowed one unearned run and the Cubs cruised to the eventual 5-1 win. With the victory and split, the Cubs earned their 50th victory of the season and can win the series tomorrow in the finale. First pitch is set for 1 PM.

