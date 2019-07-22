Hot Rods Shutout by Bandits in 1-0 Loss

Davenport, IA- Caleb Sampen allowed one unearned run over seven innings but the Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped their second-straight with a 1-0 shutout loss on Monday afternoon in the series finale of a three-game set with the Quad Cities River Bandits. The Hot Rods are 58-42 overall and 19-11 in the second half ahead of a league-wide off day on Tuesday.

The River Bandits took the lead in the fourth after Hot Rods starter Sampen sat down the first nine hitters he faced in order. Ramiro Rodriguez led off with a single and went to second on an errant pickoff attempt at first. A ground ball out off the bat of Freudis Nova sent Rodriguez to third while Austin Dennis' sacrifice fly plated Rodriguez to give Quad Cities a 1-0 edge.

The lone, unearned, run was the only scoring the River Bandits could get against Sampen, who went seven innings while allowing the one unearned run on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Chris Muller threw a spotless inning with two strikeouts.

Notes: Alvarez had his 21st multi-hit game of the season... Ostberg has a four-game hitting streak... Ostberg had his second multi-hit game of the season... Both are two-hit efforts... Sampen tied a career-high with seven innings for the fifth time... All five occurrences have been in 2019 with Bowling Green... With the loss, Sampen's four-game winning streak is over... BG was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position... The last time the Hot Rods suffered a 1-0 loss was on June 21 at Four Winds Field in South Bend, IN against the South Bend Cubs... It was the ninth time this season the Hot Rods were shut out... Monday's loss was the second time on this road trip the Hot Rods were shut out... Wilson hit in the leadoff spot for the Hot Rods for the first time this season... Wilson had his second outfield assist of the season... It was his first at home plate... Bowling Green has thrown out eight baserunners at home plate this season... Tuesday will serve as a league-wide off day... The Hot Rods return to action on Tuesday, welcoming in the Fort Wayne TinCaps to Bowling Green Ballpark with a 6:35 PM CDT first pitch.

