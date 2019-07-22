Bandits Take Series from Bowling Green with Sixteenth Shutout
July 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits moved back into a tie for the most shutouts in Minor League Baseball by blanking the Bowling Green Hot Rods 1-0 on Monday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park. The victory allowed the Bandits to take two out of three games in the set. The team will close the regular season with a 16-5 record against opponents from the Eastern Division.
The trio of Jonathan Bermudez, Hunter Martin and Garrett Gayle combined to hold the Hot Rods (19-11, 58-42) to just five hits. Bowling Green entered the game with the best batting average in the Midwest League. Bermudez earned the victory by tossing 6.0 innings and scattering four hits while striking out five. Martin was the first man out of the pen and chipped in 2.0 innings before Gayle worked the ninth to notch the save. The outing was the first in a River Bandits uniform for Gayle, the Astros 12th round pick in this year's draft.
Then only offense on the day belonged to Quad Cities (17-12, 60-35) in the bottom of the fourth. Ramiro Rodriguez led off the inning with the Bandits first hit of the day, a single up the middle. An errant pickoff throw moved him to second and Freudis Nova's groundball up the middle pushed him to third with one out. Austin Dennis followed with a first pitch fly ball to center that was deep enough to score the runner and register the lone run of the afternoon.
The River Bandits finished the day with six hits. Grae Kessinger and Oscar Campos each were responsible for two. Campos has tallied multiple hits in 10 of his 25 games with the team. Bowling Green's Roberto Alvarez also collected two hits.
The River Bandits will take Tuesday off before continuing the homestand with a three-game series against the Peoria Chiefs beginning on Wednesday. First pitch in the opener is slated for 6:35 p.m. The Bandits will have RHP Matt Ruppenthal (3-3, 3.63) on the mound in a meeting with Peoria LHP Colin Schmid (3-5, 5.28). Colby Lopez will make a special appearance on Black and Brave Wrestling Night at the ballpark. In addition, post-game fireworks will be presented by Mid America Basement Systems.
All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2019
- Bandits Take Series from Bowling Green with Sixteenth Shutout - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Bass Plays â??Trophy Fish' in Shutout - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Fall in Road Trip Finale, 9-3 at Kane County - Dayton Dragons
- Beloit falls in series finale against South Bend - Beloit Snappers
- Shannon, Perdomo Deliver Series Win - Kane County Cougars
- Bass Stops Rattlers Win Streak - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Victory Is Sweet Like Honey - Great Lakes Loons
- Reds First Round Pick Nick Lodolo to Join Dragons for Thursday Start - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids (Game 98) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Homestand Preview for July 24-26 - Dayton Dragons
- RHP Jherson Pereira transferred from the Gulf Coast League Astros to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dragons Notes for Monday - Dayton Dragons
- Santa Stu to help South Bend Cubs celebrate 'Christmas in July' during upcoming homestand - South Bend Cubs
- Ambush Baseball Brings Lansing Little League Game to Cooley Law School Stadium - Lansing Lugnuts
- Cubs and Snappers Split Sunday Doubleheader 4-3, 5-1 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Bandits Take Series from Bowling Green with Sixteenth Shutout
- RHP Jherson Pereira transferred from the Gulf Coast League Astros to Quad Cities
- Holderbach's Walk-Off Blast Beats Bowling Green
- Bandits Comeback Bid Falls Just Short in 3-2 Loss
- Dayton Takes Series over Bandits with 7-1 Win