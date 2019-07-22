Bandits Take Series from Bowling Green with Sixteenth Shutout

July 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





Davenport, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits moved back into a tie for the most shutouts in Minor League Baseball by blanking the Bowling Green Hot Rods 1-0 on Monday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park. The victory allowed the Bandits to take two out of three games in the set. The team will close the regular season with a 16-5 record against opponents from the Eastern Division.

The trio of Jonathan Bermudez, Hunter Martin and Garrett Gayle combined to hold the Hot Rods (19-11, 58-42) to just five hits. Bowling Green entered the game with the best batting average in the Midwest League. Bermudez earned the victory by tossing 6.0 innings and scattering four hits while striking out five. Martin was the first man out of the pen and chipped in 2.0 innings before Gayle worked the ninth to notch the save. The outing was the first in a River Bandits uniform for Gayle, the Astros 12th round pick in this year's draft.

Then only offense on the day belonged to Quad Cities (17-12, 60-35) in the bottom of the fourth. Ramiro Rodriguez led off the inning with the Bandits first hit of the day, a single up the middle. An errant pickoff throw moved him to second and Freudis Nova's groundball up the middle pushed him to third with one out. Austin Dennis followed with a first pitch fly ball to center that was deep enough to score the runner and register the lone run of the afternoon.

The River Bandits finished the day with six hits. Grae Kessinger and Oscar Campos each were responsible for two. Campos has tallied multiple hits in 10 of his 25 games with the team. Bowling Green's Roberto Alvarez also collected two hits.

The River Bandits will take Tuesday off before continuing the homestand with a three-game series against the Peoria Chiefs beginning on Wednesday. First pitch in the opener is slated for 6:35 p.m. The Bandits will have RHP Matt Ruppenthal (3-3, 3.63) on the mound in a meeting with Peoria LHP Colin Schmid (3-5, 5.28). Colby Lopez will make a special appearance on Black and Brave Wrestling Night at the ballpark. In addition, post-game fireworks will be presented by Mid America Basement Systems.

All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.