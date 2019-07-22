Dragons Homestand Preview for July 24-26

July 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





July 24 - July 26, 2019

Fifth Third Field

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Wednesday, July 24 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 25 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 26 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:09 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons app for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Wednesday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Thursday: TBA

Friday: Andy Fisher (LHP)

Dragons On TV

The game on Friday against Great Lakes will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

For the game on Friday, Sinclair Community College head baseball coach Steve Dintaman will join Tom Nichols in the booth for the TV broadcast.

For all television broadcasts in 2019, the national anthem will be aired live on Dayton's CW just ahead of first pitch.

For Your Entertainment

Wednesday, July 24

The Mini Dugout Dancers are back at Fifth Third Field to entertain fans during inning breaks.

Xenia Hospitality Chorus will perform the national anthem.

Thursday, July 25

The Dragons are proud to recognize Miracle League of Greater Dayton as the fourth Community All-Star of 2019. The organization will be honored with a presentation during an inning break and a video showing their efforts.

The Dragons will honor the Chaminade-Julienne High School baseball team during an inning break to celebrate their back-to-back state championships.

The Dayton International Airport will be on the main plaza passing out free peanuts and other handouts along with information on the DAYperks parking program. Don't miss the raffle, too!

Great Clips will have a tent on the main plaza with games and giveaways to fans on their way into the ballpark.

Miami Valley Music Men will sing the national anthem.

Friday, July 26

Dayton Power & Light (DP&L) will have an energy efficiency informational booth on the main plaza before the game. When fans exit the ballpark following the game, DP&L will be passing out LED bulbs.

The Mini Dugout Dancers return to close out the series and entertain fans during inning breaks.

Local youth baseball teams have the chance to walk in a pregame parade around the warning track.

St. Christopher Youth Choir will perform the national anthem and Monroe Fire Department will serve as the Honor Guard, aired live on Dayton's CW.

Dragons On The Field

Over the past road trip, the Dragons added two Reds 2019 signings to the active roster, both of which have made an immediate impact. Infielder Cameron Warren, a 22nd round draft pick from Texas Tech, joined Dayton on July 18th. In his first three games with the team, Warren went 4-10 at the plate with two doubles and a home run while holding a .500 on-base percentage. Andy Fisher, an undrafted free agent from Illinois, was assigned to Dayton on July 17th. He had an outstanding first start for the Dragons on July 20th, pitching five innings without allowing a hit and the only baserunner he allowed came on a hit batter. Fisher struck out eight in the game and the Dragons shutout the Kane County Cougars 1-0, surrendering just one hit as a team.

The Dragons have six players on Baseball America's Top 30 Reds Prospects list. This group is led by the Reds' fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 draft, Michael Siani. Siani is the eighth-rated prospect in the organization after being selected out of high school in Philadelphia. Outfielder Mariel Bautista (#16 prospect) has shown an advanced approach at the plate in his time in the Reds system. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include infielders Juan Martinez (#22) and Bren Spillane (#30), the latter was the 2018 Big 10 Player of the Year at Illinois before being chosen in the third round. Right-handers Lyon Richardson (#17) and James Marinan (#19) are both expected to make significant impacts on the mound this season for the Dragons.

Former Dragons player and hitting coach Luis Bolivar returns for his third year as manager. Former major leaguer Kevin Mahar returns for his third season as bench coach while former major league pitcher Seth Etherton is back for his second year as pitching coach. Mike Devereaux, a 12-year MLB veteran, joins Bolivar's staff as hitting coach after spending last season in that role with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Reds at that time.

