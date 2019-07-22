Victory Is Sweet Like Honey

MIDLAND, Mich. - One day after the Great Lakes Loons scored five runs in the 1st inning against the Burlington Bees, they did one better in Monday afternoon's matinee to propel themselves to a nerve-racking 7-6 victory at Dow Diamond.

For the second consecutive day the Loons jumped on Burlington's starter and gave their own hurler a sizable lead to work with. Three singles in a row from Michael Busch, Kody Hoese and Jair Camargo plated the first four Loons runs before Romer Cuadrado had a ground ball sneak under the glove of the shortstop. Chris Roller capped off the frame with the first of two triples for him in the game.

Burlington made their run at Great Lakes (59-38) two separate times, scoring three runs in the 4th and then posing a real threat in the top of the 9th.

Aaron Ochsenbein came on in the save opportunity and proceeded to allow two singles and issue a walk to load the bases. However, the 2019 6th round pick didn't back down as he got a strikeout and fly out to put the Loons one out away from victory. After a single from Francisco Del Valle pulled the Bees within a run and put runners on the corners, Justin Hagenman was called upon and he delivered with a swinging strikeout to close out the game.

Drafted out of Stanford in the 5th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers last month, Jack Little extended his unearned run streak to 11.2 with the Loons and 14.2 as a professional. That's right, that's a 0.00 ERA. Jose Chacin served as the piggyback starter and worked his way through 5.1 IP allowing three runs on eight hits.

