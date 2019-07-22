Hot Rods Game Notes

Today's game has a first pitch of 1:15 PM CDT and will conclude the Hot Rods regular season schedule against the Western Division.

About Last Night... The Hot Rods suffered a setback thanks to a two-out, walk-off homer run on Sunday evening in a 4-3 loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits, forcing a rubber match in the series finale on Monday. Bowling Green got on the board in the second inning taking a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Roberto Alvarez. Quad Cities posted a three-run third to take a two run lead, but sacrifice flies in the fifth and sixth tied the game prior to Easton McGee ending his day with seven innings of work and five strikeouts in his sixth quality start of the season.The game remained tied until the ninth, when with two outs Alex Holderbach came to the plate. Just before he reached the batter's box play was delayed due to a drone hovering over the field. After a few minutes, Holderbach stepped in a drove the 2-0 pitch of his at-bat off the hand of Cristofer Ogando over the right-field wall to give the River Bandits a 4-3 walk off win.

Champions of the Sun... The Hot Rods are 19-5 this season in day games, and for good reason. The team is batting .290 during day games in 2019 while the pitching staff has posted a 2.76 ERA in their 24 contests in the sun. Both of those marks are leading the league while the hitters also lead the league in OBP, slugging, triples during day games.

History Happened on Saturday.. Chris Betts hit his 16th home run of the season and is the MWL active leader in 2019. He also moved into a tie for 5th place on the Hot Rods single-season homer list with Kevin Padlo ('16) and is one behind Phillip Wunderlich ('11) who's in fourth. Betts still has six homers to go before chasing down the record holder, Derek Dietrich, who hit 22 in the 2011 season. Joel Peguero also made history, tying Jamie Bagley (2009) and Kyle Bird (2015) for fifth on the single season saves list with nine. Peguero would tie Austin Hubbard ('11)for fourth place with 10 while Hubbard holds both the single-season and career record with 23 in 2012 and 33 for his Hot Rods career.

Against the River Bandits... The Hot Rods and River Bandits conclude their three-game series on Sunday that pairs the 2018 MWL Champions against the 2017 title holders together for the 10th time. The River Bandits own six MWL titles and are in command of the all-time series against Bowling Green with a 16-13 record against the Hot Rods. The Hot Rods won the 2018 series, 2-1, winning the first and third games of the series by one run while Quad Cities shutout BG in the middle game 6-0. The Hot Rods have swept QC once in their history (2013) while the Bandits have taken all three games of a series twice (2014, 2015). The Hot Rods are also 6-8 at Modern Woodmen Park and are 7-8 against QC back in Bowling Green.

Top 30 past and present... The 2019 Hot Rods have had some great talent come through, and it's well represented on MLB Pipeline's top-30 Rays prospects. While Matthew Liberatore (4th) and Shane Baz (8th) are the only two current Hot Rods on the list, Shane McClanahan (11th), Joe Ryan (17th), and top prospect Wander Franco are all on the list. Ryan, a right-handed pitcher, was recently added after beginning the season outside of the top-30. Ryan started six games in BG and posted a 2.93 ERA with 47 K's in 27.2 innings of work prior to his promotion

Yesterday's Notes... Whalen has reached in 18-straight games... That's the fourth longest active streak in the league... Whalen also extended his hit streak to four games... Proctor has a six-game hitting streak... Proctor had his team-leading 26th mutli-hit game... Five of his last six games have been multi-hit efforts... Hollis had his 12th multi-hit effort of the season... Alvarez had his seventh multi-RBI game of the year... Wilson has his second multi-hit game of the year... They're both two-hit efforts... Alvarez became the fourth Hot Rods with 30+ RBIs this season... McGee threw seven innings for the third time in his career... He also recorded his sixth quality start of the year... The Hot Rods are 12-11 against the Eastern Division this season... The River Bandits have a 16-13 record against the Hot Rods in the all-time series... The bullpen is 23-20 this season... BG is 39-17 when scoring first this season... They're 6-3 when they have the same number of hits as their opponent...

