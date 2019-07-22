RHP Jherson Pereira transferred from the Gulf Coast League Astros to Quad Cities

July 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Monday. Pitcher Jherson Pereira has been transferred from the Gulf Coast League Astros (Rookie) to Quad Cities . Pitcher Devin Conn has been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A).

Addition:

RHP Jherson Pereira transferred from the Gulf Coast League Astros to Quad Cities

Subtraction:

RHP Devin Conn transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville

Pereira has pitched for the Astros Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League affiliates this season. He began 2019 by tossing 19.0 innings out of the bullpen in the DSL during which he allowed just one earned run on ten hits. His last four appearances came in the GCL, where the right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.57 earned run average. He struck out nine over 7.0 innings. Pereira was signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2018.

Conn, a 19th round pick in 2018 out of Nova Southeastern, was 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in 24 relief appearances with the River Bandits. He has collected 45 strikeouts and walked 33 opposing hitters in 36.2 innings. Conn had allowed just one run over his last 13.1 innings on the mound.

Pereira has been assigned #31. The active roster remains full at the 25-player limit.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.