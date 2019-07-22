RHP Jherson Pereira transferred from the Gulf Coast League Astros to Quad Cities
July 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Monday. Pitcher Jherson Pereira has been transferred from the Gulf Coast League Astros (Rookie) to Quad Cities . Pitcher Devin Conn has been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A).
Addition:
RHP Jherson Pereira transferred from the Gulf Coast League Astros to Quad Cities
Subtraction:
RHP Devin Conn transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville
Pereira has pitched for the Astros Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League affiliates this season. He began 2019 by tossing 19.0 innings out of the bullpen in the DSL during which he allowed just one earned run on ten hits. His last four appearances came in the GCL, where the right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.57 earned run average. He struck out nine over 7.0 innings. Pereira was signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2018.
Conn, a 19th round pick in 2018 out of Nova Southeastern, was 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in 24 relief appearances with the River Bandits. He has collected 45 strikeouts and walked 33 opposing hitters in 36.2 innings. Conn had allowed just one run over his last 13.1 innings on the mound.
Pereira has been assigned #31. The active roster remains full at the 25-player limit.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2019
- TinCaps Game Notes: July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids (Game 98) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Homestand Preview for July 24-26 - Dayton Dragons
- RHP Jherson Pereira transferred from the Gulf Coast League Astros to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dragons Notes for Monday - Dayton Dragons
- Santa Stu to help South Bend Cubs celebrate 'Christmas in July' during upcoming homestand - South Bend Cubs
- Ambush Baseball Brings Lansing Little League Game to Cooley Law School Stadium - Lansing Lugnuts
- Cubs and Snappers Split Sunday Doubleheader 4-3, 5-1 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- RHP Jherson Pereira transferred from the Gulf Coast League Astros to Quad Cities
- Holderbach's Walk-Off Blast Beats Bowling Green
- Bandits Comeback Bid Falls Just Short in 3-2 Loss
- Dayton Takes Series over Bandits with 7-1 Win
- Dragons Two-Out Rallies Overwhelm River Bandits in Thursday Loss