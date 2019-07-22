Ambush Baseball Brings Lansing Little League Game to Cooley Law School Stadium

July 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - On Tuesday, July 16th, two Lansing Little League teams, the Tigers and the Knights, met up shortly before their scheduled 6 p.m. game at Quentin Park in South Lansing. But then - an unexpected development.

10 minutes before first pitch, a Dean Trailways bus pulled up to the field. The Lansing Lugnuts' unmistakable purple mascot, Big Lug, was the first to disembark, Lugnuts emcee Greg Monahan parading behind him, megaphone in hand, a surprise invite in store for the players.

Unbeknownst to them, the Tigers and Knights had been selected for Ambush Baseball presented by LAFCU, relocating their game to Cooley Law School Stadium, home of the Lugnuts.

Lugnuts players Gabriel Moreno, Cre Finfrock, Rafael Lantigua, Sean Rackoski and Marcus Reyes were all on hand to greet the teams as they arrived and escort them to the clubhouses where special custom jerseys (and sunflower seeds) awaited them.

"At LAFCU, we truly embrace the communities in which we serve, and we actively participate in making the region a fun and exciting place to live, work and thrive," said Kelli Ellsworth-Etchison, LAFCU's chief marketing officer. "Watching the kids' reaction to Ambush Baseball was priceless. We are honored to provide support to make it happen."

Players' names were announced over the P.A. system with walk-up songs and in-between-inning entertainment. Meals were provided in the clubhouse and the stands to players and family members, followed by post-game ice cream and a ceremonial running of the bases.

(The Tigers won, 6-0.)

For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.