Beloit falls in series finale against South Bend

BELOIT, WI - On a beautiful day for baseball and our Summer Camp Kids Day, the Snappers fell in the series finale by a final score of 6-4. Beloit would jump out to the early four run lead, but a 6-run sixth inning was too much for the Snappers in the losing effort today.

In the second, the Snappers would get the bats going with 3 runs in the inning jumping out to the early advantage. Additionally, all the damage was done with two outs making it all the more impressive.

In the inning with two outs, Lester Madden would walk and Santis Sanchez would follow that up with an infield single to put runners on first and second. Then, just moments later, Joseph Pena would reach on an error to load the bases setting the stage for Anthony Churlin.

Still with two outs, Anthony Churlin smoked a ball down the rightfield line to plate Madden and Sanchez and giving Beloit the 2-0 advantage. The inning would not end there though, as a passed ball on South Bend would allow Pena to score and give the Snappers the 3-0 lead after 2.

In the fifth, the Snappers would tack on one more, this time in the form of the longball. With one out and nobody on, Devin Foyle destroyed a ball to right field extending the lead to 4. The homer was Foyle's sixth deep shot of the year and is now tied for the team lead in homers.

Unfortunately, the four run lead was not enough for Beloit, as South Bend would answer with 6 runs in the sixth inning to jump out to their first lead and eventually win the ballgame.

For the Snappers on the hill, Richard Guasch would get the start and after a rough start of 3 straight walks, Guasch would retire the next nine hitters escaping danger and turning in a solid outing. Guasch's day would end after three innings with five strikeouts, and no runs or hits.

Beloit will head on the road for 3 games before returning back for an 8-game homestand starting on Saturday. We will have fireworks at Pohlman Field on Saturday and then our Snappers Blanket Giveaway on Sunday afternoon.

