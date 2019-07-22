Shannon, Perdomo Deliver Series Win

July 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





Geneva, Illinois - Zack Shannon homered and Geraldo Perdomo recorded three hits in the Kane County Cougars (55-43, 20-10) 9-3 win over the Dayton Dragons (42-58, 14-16) on Monday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars completed the homestand with a 4-2 record.

Zack Shannon created the first runs of the day for the Cougars with a two-run homer in the second inning. Dayton brought the score closer in the fourth inning when Pabel Manzanero scored on a passed ball. In the seventh, Dayton took their first lead on a game-tying single by Mariel Bautista. The go-ahead run scored on a double steal when Randy Ventura scampered in from third.

In the seventh, the Cougars tied the game on Geraldo Perdomo's RBI single. Eddie Hernandez gave the Cougars the lead on a base-loaded walk. Dominic Fletcher capped the inning with a two-run, bases-loaded double. The Cougars got two more runs in the eighth, highlighted by Hernandez's RBI ground out.

Jose Cuas (1-2) earned the win. He pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless ball. Ryan Campbell (1-1) suffered the loss. He surrendered four runs in an inning on the mound.

The Cougars have an off-day Tuesday before beginning a three-game series at division-leading Clinton on Wednesday night at 6:30. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or online at kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.