TinCaps Game Notes: July 19 vs. Peoria (Game 95)

July 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-17, 42-52) vs. Peoria Chiefs (4-22, 34-61)

LHP Omar Cruz vs. RHP Mike Brettell

Friday, July 19 - Parkview Field - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 95 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY: While tonight is "Christmas in July," last night was the TinCaps Unofficial "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" Night, featuring an appearance by the show's executive producer, Mike Ryan Ruiz. The occurrence, which has been prominently featured by the show on ESPN Radio and ESPNews, was a smashing success as hundreds of fans of the show, not only Fort Wayne but from as far as 3.5 hours away, gathered to meet Mike Ryan. On today's show, Mike Ryan said, "That was the coolest thing I've done associated with this show."

RECORD COMEBACK: As if Thursday wasn't amazing enough for the success of the Le Batard Show Night, the TinCaps rallied from an 11-2 deficit to win in dramatic fashion, 12-11. It was the largest come-from-behind win for the TinCaps since moving into Parkview Field in 2009. The last time Fort Wayne had overcome an eight-run deficit was on Aug. 7, 2014, when the 'Caps beat the Lake County Captains, 12-11, in 10 innings on a Thursday night when Trea Turner had a walk-off single... In term's of the franchise's 27-year history, team historian Mike Maahs recalls the Fort Wayne Wizards rallying from a 9-run deficit to beat then South Bend White Sox, 10-9, at Memorial Stadium.

PACKED PARKVIEW FIELD: A crowd of 7,752 witnessed the wildness of Thursday night, making it the 9th sellout of the season at Parkview Field. The TinCaps have drawn 227,233 fans so far this season over 43 openings for an average attendance of 5,284. That ranks 2nd out of 60 Single-A teams, trailing only the Dayton Dragons.

GET THE BROOMS READY: The TinCaps have a chance to sweep a series for the 4th time this season. In April, the 'Caps have a 4-game home sweep of Dayton and a 4-game sweep of South Bend in May. In June, Fort Wayne swept a 3-game series at Bowling Green. The TinCaps last won 3 in a row in the midst of a 4-game winning streak from June 11-14.

HOMER HAPPY HARRIS: Center fielder Jawuan Harris sparked Thursday's comeback with a solo home run in the fifth and a game-tying grand slam in the eighth. Harris became the first TinCap since Kelvin Melean (July 25, 2018, at Dayton) to have a multi-homer game. It was the first of Harris' pro career.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Several TinCaps players have family in town this week, including starting pitcher Omar Cruz and right fielder Agustin Ruiz, whose loved ones have traveled from Mexico.

STATS OF THE DAY: Tucupita Marcano has the lowest K% in the MWL at 9%. He also ranks 2nd in swinging strike % (4%) and 9th in BB/K (0.71)... Ethan Skender is 6-for-16 (.375) so far as a TinCap through 4 games. Going back to his time in the Arizona League, he's on a 10-game hitting streak... Agustin Ruiz ranks 10th in the MWL in RBIs (46) and 3rd in Line Drive % (21%)... In 40 games since May 26, Michael Curry is slashing .300/.395/.492. His .887 OPS ranks 6th in the MWL in this time... After starting his season 0-for-18, Juan Fernandez has hit .330... Tyler Benson is the 45th different TinCap this season (20 position players, 25 pitchers)... Jawuan Harris ranks 2nd in the MWL in BB% (15%) and 6th in stolen bases (19).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 walks per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.17).

