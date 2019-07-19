Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday

July 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Friday, July 19, 2019 l Game # 27 (97)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-14, 40-56) at Quad Cities River Bandits (15-10, 58-33)

RH Adrian Rodriguez (4-2, 4.58) vs. RH Jose Bravo (1-2, 3.78)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Houston Astros) in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 8, Quad Cities 5. Michael Siani had three hits and drove in five runs, the highest RBI total in a game for a Dayton player this season, to lead a 10-hit attack. The Dragons went 5 for 11 with men in scoring position including two two-run triples. Brian Rey and Randy Ventura each had two hits. On the mound, relievers Carlos Machorro (W) and Matt Pidich (Sv) combined to retire all 17 batters faced.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won four of their last five games. They have scored at least eight runs in three of their last four games.

Dragons relievers have allowed five earned runs in 37.2 innings (1.19 ERA) in the last eight games.

Dragons hitters have the fewest strikeouts in the MWL in the month of July with 111 in 16 games, 10 fewer than anyone else.

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero is batting .368 (21 for 57) over his last 14 games. In the Second Half, Manzanero leads the league in extra base hits (16) and is tied for 1st in doubles (11), tied for 5th in RBI (17), tied for 3rd in hits (32), and tied for 4th in home runs (4). He ranks 3rd in slugging percentage (.570), 8th in OPS (.903), and 10th in batting average (.320).

Michael Siani is batting .425 (17-40) with six stolen bases over his last 11 games. He has a six-game hitting streak, going 13 for 26 (.500). Siani's .367 batting average in July ranks third in the MWL.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 43 games and is batting .319 (53 for 166) with 19 stolen bases in 22 tries. Since May 24, he ranks first in the MWL in runs scored, tied for first in hits, third in batting average, and first in stolen bases.

Claudio Finol has an eight-game hitting streak, batting .344 (11 for 32).

Matt Pidich over his last 18 games: 1.09 ERA, 33 IP, 19 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 32 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 20 (7:30 p.m.): Dayton LH Andy Fisher (no record) at Kane County RH Jackson Goddard (5-3, 2.76)

Sunday, July 21 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (4-1, 4.23) at Kane County RH Matt Tabor (4-2, 2.31)

Monday, July 22 (1:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-9, 5.20) at Kane County RH Levi Kelly (4-0 2.24)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.