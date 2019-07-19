Kody Funderburk activated from 7-day Injured List

July 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that LHP Kody Funderburk has been activated from the 7-day injured list and RHP Carlos Suniaga has been placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to July 18, with a right forearm strain with . Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Funderburk went on the injured list back on June 21st with a right oblique strain. In four starts for the Kernels he has no record and a 2.08 ERA. In 17.1 IP, he allowed 12 hits and four runs (all earned) with four walks and 22 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 15th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Dallas Baptist.

Suniaga has made 26 relief appearances this season for the Kernels, posting a 3-2 record, 5.12 ERA and two saves. In 38.2 IP, he allowed 42 hits and 26 runs (22 earned) with 12 walks and 49 strikeouts. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on November 18, 2014.

Funderburk is active and available for tonight's 6:00 PM game at Lake County. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with five players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels continue a six-game Eastern Division road trip tonight at Lake County with first pitch set for 6:00 PM. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 24th to open a six-game homestand against Wisconsin and Clinton.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.