Jimmy Nelson Scheduled for Rehabilitation Assignment with the Timber Rattlers on Sunday

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that pitcher Jimmy Nelson will make a relief appearance for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday, July 21 as part of a minor league rehabilitation assignment. The Timber Rattlers host the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium with the game scheduled to start at 1:05pm.

Nelson was placed on Milwaukee's ten-day injured list on June 28 with a right elbow effusion. He had missed all of 2018 after an injury to his right shoulder in 2017. Nelson returned to the Brewers on June 5, 2019 and was 0-2 with 14 walks and 15 strikeouts over four games - three starts - before going on the IL.

Nelson pitched for the Rattlers in 2011 and was 8-9 with a 4.38 ERA in 26 games - 25 starts. Nelson struck out 120 Midwest League batters in 146 innings pitched with Wisconsin during 2011.

Sunday is a Brewers Sunday presented by Rasmussen College and STAR 98.5 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Players and coaches will wear Brewers-themed Timber Rattlers jerseys for the game. Plus, the first 1,000 fans to attend this game receive a Corbin Burnes bobblehead courtesy of Valley Vision Clinic of Neenah.

Fans may play catch on the field from noon until 12:30 before Sunday's game, meet with PBS Kids' star Curious George throughout the afternoon, and stick around for a postgame autograph session with the players sponsored by Tundraland, too.

Tickets for Sunday's game are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The stadium box office is open until 5:00 pm today and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday.

