TinCaps Game Notes: August 5 vs. West Michigan (Game 111)

August 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-25, 50-60) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (14-28, 35-76)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. RHP Brad Bass

Monday, Aug. 5 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 111 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps 1-hit the Whitecaps in an 8-0 win. Joey Cantillo started and went 6 hitless innings, while Sam Keating had a perfect seventh, and though he allowed a ninth-inning single, Jose Quezada struck out 5 in 2 frames.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The TinCaps have a chance to win 5 consecutive games for the first time all season. Fort Wayne has previously had 3 other 4-game winning streaks, including June 11-14, April 8-11, and May 20-23.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 3.0 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.08).

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the lowest K% in the MWL at 9% and the 3rd lowest Swinging Strike% (4%). Marcano ranks 5th in BB/K ratio as well (0.76) with 29 walks against 38 strikeouts... He tied a career high with 4 hits on Saturday. (He also had 4 hits on April 30 vs. KC.)

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawaun Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 27. For that matter, he's only been caught stealing 3 times, making him the only player in the league with 20+ SB and < 4 CS. Harris is also 3rdin the MWL in BB% (15%)... Since July 15, in 16 games, Harris has slashed .297/.403/.469 (.872 OPS) with 3 doubles, a triple, 2 homers, 13 RBIs, and 8 stolen bases. In an article in The Journal Gazette on Saturday, Harris said earlier this season his foot was getting down late in his swing, causing him to be late on contact or swing too hard to try to catch up to the ball. Now he says he's been slowing down the swing, with the thought process that swinging at 80% effort is better, saying, "80% gets you 100, 100% gets you 0."

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP at .416. Williams-Sutton is currently on a 22-game on-base streak dating back to July 5... DWS has been hit by a MWL-high 24 pitches this season, including 4 times on July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids (that tied a MiLB record; it's never happened before in a MLB game). He now holds Fort Wayne's single-season HBP record, breaking the previous mark of 23, set by Jon Schaeffer in 1998... Williams-Sutton is also 6th in the MWL in BB% (14%)... His wRC+ of 140 ranks 2nd among active players in the league.

RUIZ BATTED IN: 19-year-old outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks tied for 9th in the MWL in RBIs (50). Among teenagers, he leads the way... 21.1% of the balls he's put into play this season have been line drives, the 4th highest rate. (Lee Solomon ranks 2nd in LD% at 21.4%, and also happens to be tied with Ruiz for the team lead in doubles at 20.)

HUNTHUNTING HITS: Through his first 35 games of the season, catcher Blake Hunt slashed .192/.301/.312 (.613 OPS). In 43 games since May 26, he's slashed .302/.368/.426 (.794 OPS) with 12 doubles, a triple, 2 HR, and 20 RBIs.

SKENDER SPARKS: Infielder Ethan Skender has hit safely in 13 of his first 16 games as a TinCap.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Infielder Justin Lopez had a season-long 10-game hitting streak end on Friday, but bounced back with 3 hits Saturday and 2 more Sunday. Lopez, 19, is 1 of only 3 teenagers in the MWL with 10+ home runs this season. The others are Peoria's Nolan Gorman, who was drafted by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2018 (he hit 10 before a mid-season promotion) and Burlington's Kevin Maitan, who was rated as the No. 1 international free agent prospect in 2016.

