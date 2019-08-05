Rey, Curlis Lift Dragons to 2nd Game Win and DH Split

Dayton, Ohio - Brian Rey broke a scoreless tie with a two-out home run in the bottom of the sixth inning of a seven-inning game and Connor Curlis struck out 10 batters over six shutout innings as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 1-0 to earn a doubleheader split on Monday night. Lake County won the first game of the doubleheader, 13-7.

The Dragons finished the night trailing South Bend by four games in the playoff wildcard race. They are five games behind division leading Bowling Green with 27 games to play.

Rey blasted his ninth homer of the year to account for the only run of the game before reliever Clate Schmidt pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save, stranding runners at first and second.

Curlis (4-3) matched the team season high with 10 strikeouts and did not walk a batter to earn the win. He allowed only two hits. Curlis pitched out of a bases loaded, no out jam in the fourth, stranding three to keep the game scoreless.

In the first game, the Dragons scored six runs in the first inning to take a 6-1 lead, only see Lake County battle back with four runs in the fourth to tie the game at 7-7, and four more in the fifth to take the lead.

The Dragons matched their season high for most runs in the first inning of a game, opening the inning with five extra base hits from their first six batters. Mariel Bautista blasted a home run to open the inning and Michael Siani followed with a triple. Brian Rey doubled to drive in Siani, and Morgan Lofstrom doubled to bring in Rey. After Juan Martinez walked, Cameron Warren delivered a two-run double to give the Dragons a 5-1 lead before an out was recorded. They added one more run in the inning on an error to extend their lead to 6-1.

The loss in the first game was charged to the Dragons third pitcher of the night, reliever Jerry D'Andrea, who worked three innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

The Dragons collected a total of 13 hits in the doubleheader. Rey and Siani each had three.

Up Next: The Dragons (20-23, 48-65) battle Lake County (23-20, 63-49) again on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field in the last game of the eight-game home stand. Eduardo Salazar (5-2, 4.21) will start for the Dragons against Lake County's Zach Draper (7-2, 2.65).

