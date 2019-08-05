Camargo Comes in Clutch

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - After two high-scoring games to begin a four-game series between the Great Lakes Loons and South Bend Cubs, the offense decided to take a night off... until the ninth inning. With the Loons behind 2-1 and down to their final out, Jair Camargo doubled home two runs to grant the Loons a 3-2 win.

Jacob Amaya led off the ninth inning with a two-strike single off Eugenio Palma (L, 3-3). Chris Roller did the same thing. Palma then recorded the first two outs of the inning and on a 1-0 pitch to Camargo the Loons catcher doubled off the right-center field wall to push the Loons in front.

Justin Bruihl (W, 2-0), pitching for the first time since last Tuesday, tossed the final two 2/3 innings for the Loons including a low-stress, 1-2-3 ninth.

The Loons were only able to muster three hits in the first eight innings as Cubs starter Peyton Remy went six innings allowing just one run (solo HR, James Outman) on two hits and four walks. Loons starter Stephen Kolek matched Remy's performance with his third straight quality start. Kolek's final line read six 1/3 innings, six hits, two runs, one walk and three strikeouts.

The Cubs entered this series as the hottest team in the Midwest League winners of seven straight and 11 of 12, but the Loons have taken two of three to start the set. The series finale is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Jose Martinez (3.36 ERA) gets the ball for Great Lakes and South Bend counters with Cam Sanders (3.00 ERA).

